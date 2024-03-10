MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Yusuf Pathan joins Trinamool Congress, to contest Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Berhampore

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan has joined The All India Trinamool Congress and will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Berhampore in West Bengal.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 15:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan.
FILE PHOTO: Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan has joined The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Berhampore in West Bengal.

Yusuf will go up against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - the Congress state president who currently holds the Lok Sabha seat from Berhampore.

The former India all-rounder represented India on the international stage from 2008 to 2012, during which he played 57 One-Day Internationals and 22 Twenty20 International matches. He was a part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007 and also the side that clinched the ODI World Cup in 2011.

Kirti Azad, a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, was another cricketer in the list of candidates announced by TMC on Sunday.

Azad, who has been the party’s state-in-charge for Goa since March 2022, will contest from the Burdwan-Durgapur constituency.

The 65-year-old has previously been a Lok Sabha member with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Dhanbad in 2014 and lost the subsequent elections with the Indian National Congress from the same constituency.

Related Topics

Yusuf Pathan /

Kirti Azad /

ODI World Cup /

T20 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score Updates, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: MUM 218/9; Shardul Thakur fights on for Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Yusuf Pathan joins Trinamool Congress, to contest Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Berhampore
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: Debutants revel as India continues dominant home legacy with 17th consecutive Test series win
    Team Sportstar
  4. England’s Bazball from ‘another planet’ comes back to ‘earth’ in India
    Satish Acharya
  5. Varun Aaron says domestic cricket is the bedrock
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Yusuf Pathan joins Trinamool Congress, to contest Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Berhampore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Varun Aaron says domestic cricket is the bedrock
    PTI
  3. McGrath backs Boland, Neser, Richardon to take over baton from Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc
    PTI
  4. India jumps to No.1 in ICC Test rankings, reigns supreme in all three formats
    PTI
  5. NZ vs AUS, 2nd Test: Late bowling fireworks from New Zealand rocks Australia’s run chase
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score Updates, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: MUM 218/9; Shardul Thakur fights on for Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Yusuf Pathan joins Trinamool Congress, to contest Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Berhampore
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: Debutants revel as India continues dominant home legacy with 17th consecutive Test series win
    Team Sportstar
  4. England’s Bazball from ‘another planet’ comes back to ‘earth’ in India
    Satish Acharya
  5. Varun Aaron says domestic cricket is the bedrock
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment