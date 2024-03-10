Yusuf Pathan joins Trinamool Congress, to contest Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Berhampore

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan has joined The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Berhampore in West Bengal.

Yusuf will go up against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - the Congress state president who currently holds the Lok Sabha seat from Berhampore.

The former India all-rounder represented India on the international stage from 2008 to 2012, during which he played 57 One-Day Internationals and 22 Twenty20 International matches. He was a part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007 and also the side that clinched the ODI World Cup in 2011.

Kirti Azad, a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, was another cricketer in the list of candidates announced by TMC on Sunday.

Azad, who has been the party’s state-in-charge for Goa since March 2022, will contest from the Burdwan-Durgapur constituency.

The 65-year-old has previously been a Lok Sabha member with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Dhanbad in 2014 and lost the subsequent elections with the Indian National Congress from the same constituency.