MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

McGrath backs Boland, Neser, Richardon to take over baton from Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc

There have been whispers in Aussie circles about finding successors to Cummins (30), Starc (34) and Hazlewood (33), but McGrath did not have any doubt over a seamless transition.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 13:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Australian pacer Glenn McGrath addresses the press meet during ‘Ace of Pace’ fast bowling trials by MRF Pace foundation at Pachaiyappa’s college in Chennai on Saturday.
Australian pacer Glenn McGrath addresses the press meet during ‘Ace of Pace’ fast bowling trials by MRF Pace foundation at Pachaiyappa’s college in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran/The Hindu
infoIcon

Australian pacer Glenn McGrath addresses the press meet during ‘Ace of Pace’ fast bowling trials by MRF Pace foundation at Pachaiyappa’s college in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran/The Hindu

Australian legend Glenn McGrath said a new crop of pace bowlers are getting ready to step in once the current troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc is ready to walk into the sunset.

There have been whispers in Aussie circles about finding successors to Cummins (30), Starc (34) and Hazlewood (33), but McGrath did not have any doubt over a seamless transition.

“We have got our next generation waiting in the wings. We will wait and see. Scott Boland, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson and a lot of younger guys are coming through who are ready to go. They just need that opportunity,” he told PTI during an MRF Pace Foundation event.

ALSO READ | Late bowling fireworks from New Zealand rocks Australia’s run chase

Boland and Neser have made a few Test appearances but they are also approaching their mid 30s, with Richardson being the youngest of the crop at 27.

The 54-year-old attributed the long waiting period for the second line players to the consistency of the current lot.

“The (current) Australian fast bowling order is strong. They have been performing well and winning and they have not been getting injured as well. Until they stop performing or players start getting injured, things don’t change. So, I feel that is the reason for this (no young fast bowlers in the team).

“You look at Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell, they are all bowling well. I think they still have some life left in them before we see a change,” he concluded.

Related Topics

Glenn McGrath /

Pat Cummins /

Josh Hazlewood /

Mitchell Starc /

Scott Boland /

Michael Neser /

Jhye Richardson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McGrath backs Boland, Neser, Richardon to take over baton from Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc
    PTI
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Updates Day 1: MUM 154/7; Yash Thakur gets Mulani; Shardul attacks
    Team Sportstar
  3. India jumps to No.1 in ICC Test rankings, reigns supreme in all three formats
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 299: Sean O’Malley defends bantamweight title, defeats Marlon Vera
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. McGrath backs Boland, Neser, Richardon to take over baton from Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc
    PTI
  2. India jumps to No.1 in ICC Test rankings, reigns supreme in all three formats
    PTI
  3. NZ vs AUS, 2nd Test: Late bowling fireworks from New Zealand rocks Australia’s run chase
    Reuters
  4. Sri Lanka cruises to 28-run victory over Bangladesh to win T20 series 2-1
    AP
  5. IPL 2024 to be accommodated according to elections, T20 World Cup; mega auction confirmed in 2025, says Dhumal
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McGrath backs Boland, Neser, Richardon to take over baton from Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc
    PTI
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Updates Day 1: MUM 154/7; Yash Thakur gets Mulani; Shardul attacks
    Team Sportstar
  3. India jumps to No.1 in ICC Test rankings, reigns supreme in all three formats
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 299: Sean O’Malley defends bantamweight title, defeats Marlon Vera
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment