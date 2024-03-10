McGrath backs Boland, Neser, Richardon to take over baton from Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc

Australian legend Glenn McGrath said a new crop of pace bowlers are getting ready to step in once the current troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc is ready to walk into the sunset.

There have been whispers in Aussie circles about finding successors to Cummins (30), Starc (34) and Hazlewood (33), but McGrath did not have any doubt over a seamless transition.

“We have got our next generation waiting in the wings. We will wait and see. Scott Boland, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson and a lot of younger guys are coming through who are ready to go. They just need that opportunity,” he told PTI during an MRF Pace Foundation event.

Boland and Neser have made a few Test appearances but they are also approaching their mid 30s, with Richardson being the youngest of the crop at 27.

The 54-year-old attributed the long waiting period for the second line players to the consistency of the current lot.

“The (current) Australian fast bowling order is strong. They have been performing well and winning and they have not been getting injured as well. Until they stop performing or players start getting injured, things don’t change. So, I feel that is the reason for this (no young fast bowlers in the team).

“You look at Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell, they are all bowling well. I think they still have some life left in them before we see a change,” he concluded.