MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dravid to youngsters: Test cricket is hard, you are going to need each other to succeed

The Indian coach was a chuffed man after the young guns emerged with flying colours from the series against England.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 15:44 IST , DHARAMSALA - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Dravid was delighted to see the players finding ways to turn the tide whenever they were put under pressure.
Dravid was delighted to see the players finding ways to turn the tide whenever they were put under pressure. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Dravid was delighted to see the players finding ways to turn the tide whenever they were put under pressure. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rahul Dravid underlined the importance of staying together and functioning as a unit to be triumphant in the tough world of Test cricket while delivering a motivational dressing room speech after India registered a memorable 4-1 series win over England.

After losing the opening Test in Hyderabad, the host bounced back in stunning fashion to win the next four matches to claim the series.

“Series like this have to be earned and this is tough. Test cricket is hard at times. It’s hard in terms of your skill. It’s hard physically, as you’ve seen, it’s hard mentally,” Dravid said in a video posted on BCCI.tv.

“But it’s great satisfaction at the end of it. The satisfaction that you get winning a series like this coming from one behind to be able to win four. I think it’s just phenomenal,” he added.

As key players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul, who played only the opener, were unavailable, India found heroes in some young names in the series. The home side handed debuts to five players - Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep - in the marquee series.

In fact, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja too missed a Test each.

The Indian coach was a chuffed man after some of those young names emerged with flying colours from the series.

“For a lot of you young guys, especially coming into this group, you are going to need each other to succeed. Whether you’re a batsman or bowler or whatever you are, your success is tied in with other people’s success. All of you are invested in each other’s success. And that’s really important going forward. It’s not about your success, but it’s about how you can help other people succeed, which will also help you succeed,” he said.

The 51-year-old was delighted to see the players finding ways to turn the tide whenever they were put under pressure.

“There were times in the series that we were really challenged and pushed and we found a way to bounce back, which speaks to the skills that we have, the resilience that we have, the character that we have. On many occasions in this series the games could have gone either way. But we always found people in this dressing room who stepped up and turned the game our way. And that was fantastic.”

Dravid also said the team did well to maximise advantageous positions.

“So, you not only need to win the games when you have to fight back, which we did really well. But you have to also win the games when you’re ahead and you don’t let the opposition come back in any situation.”

The former India captain praised the team for emerging winner from a long, gruelling series against a quality opposition.

“We talked about this at the start of the series as well. Irrespective of whether we win or lose, this is going to teach us a lot - a five-Test-match series. You’re going to go through a lot of ups and downs. It’s a long series, you’re going to be tested. And it was going to teach us a lot about us as players or some as a team, and a lot about us and we’ve come through that exceptionally, with terrific flying colours and we face challenges both on and off the field.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Rahul Dravid /

Virat Kohli /

KL Rahul /

Rajat Patidar /

Dhruv Jurel /

Devdutt Padikkal /

Sarfaraz Khan /

Akash Deep /

Mohammed Shami /

Jasprit Bumrah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dravid to youngsters: Test cricket is hard, you are going to need each other to succeed
    PTI
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score Updates, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Shardul Thakur’s valiant fifty takes Mumbai to 224
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: Don’t think Rohit has been superior as captain, his bowlers did the trick, says Graeme Swann
    PTI
  4. Yusuf Pathan joins Trinamool Congress, to contest Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Berhampore
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: Debutants revel as India continues dominant home legacy with 17th consecutive Test series win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Dravid to youngsters: Test cricket is hard, you are going to need each other to succeed
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG: Don’t think Rohit has been superior as captain, his bowlers did the trick, says Graeme Swann
    PTI
  3. Yusuf Pathan joins Trinamool Congress, to contest Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Berhampore
    Team Sportstar
  4. Varun Aaron says domestic cricket is the bedrock
    PTI
  5. McGrath backs Boland, Neser, Richardon to take over baton from Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dravid to youngsters: Test cricket is hard, you are going to need each other to succeed
    PTI
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score Updates, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Shardul Thakur’s valiant fifty takes Mumbai to 224
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: Don’t think Rohit has been superior as captain, his bowlers did the trick, says Graeme Swann
    PTI
  4. Yusuf Pathan joins Trinamool Congress, to contest Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Berhampore
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG: Debutants revel as India continues dominant home legacy with 17th consecutive Test series win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment