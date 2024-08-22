Will Arshad Nadeem compete against Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League?

Just two weeks after becoming the first Indian to win back-to-back Olympic medals in athletics, Neeraj Chopra will be back on the track for the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Thursday.

Neeraj recorded a season-best throw of 89.45 metres on August 8 to finish on the podium at the Stade de France. This, however, was not enough to retain his Olympic crown.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem landed the javelin at a Olympic-Record distance of 92.97m to win the gold medal. Across 11 competitions, this was the first time Arshad had secured a better finish than the Indian. In their previous meeting before Paris Olympics, Neeraj had taken the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2023 while Arshad finished in second place.

Both throwers are part of the Diamond League this season, but they will not go head to head in Lausanne. Arshad will not take part in this leg of the season after flying back home following his triumph in Paris.

Even Neeraj was expected to pull out of the competition due a groin injury but opted to continue with the season.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Grenada’s Anderson Peters are the among the other top javelin throwers in action in Lausanne.