MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Will Arshad Nadeem compete against Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra, the Paris Olympics silver medallist, overcame an injury fear to confirm his participation for the Lausanne Diamond League.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 10:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics silver medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra (L) and gold medallist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men’s javelin throw final.
Paris Olympics silver medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra (L) and gold medallist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men’s javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Paris Olympics silver medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra (L) and gold medallist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men’s javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: PTI

Just two weeks after becoming the first Indian to win back-to-back Olympic medals in athletics, Neeraj Chopra will be back on the track for the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Thursday.

Neeraj recorded a season-best throw of 89.45 metres on August 8 to finish on the podium at the Stade de France. This, however, was not enough to retain his Olympic crown.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem landed the javelin at a Olympic-Record distance of 92.97m to win the gold medal. Across 11 competitions, this was the first time Arshad had secured a better finish than the Indian. In their previous meeting before Paris Olympics, Neeraj had taken the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2023 while Arshad finished in second place.

Both throwers are part of the Diamond League this season, but they will not go head to head in Lausanne. Arshad will not take part in this leg of the season after flying back home following his triumph in Paris.

Even Neeraj was expected to pull out of the competition due a groin injury but opted to continue with the season.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Grenada’s Anderson Peters are the among the other top javelin throwers in action in Lausanne.

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Arshad Nadeem /

Diamond League /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Will Arshad Nadeem compete against Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Leagues Cup: Rossi brace helps Columbus Crew beat Philadelphia Union to set up final against LAFC
    AFP
  3. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 158/4; Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan to continue for home side
    Team Sportstar
  4. Catriona Matthew confirms Old Course will be her final at Women’s British Open
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus signs defender Pierre Kalulu on loan from AC Milan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Will Arshad Nadeem compete against Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson out for season due to injury
    AFP
  3. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis soars to another win two weeks after world record at Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  4. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
  5. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Will Arshad Nadeem compete against Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Leagues Cup: Rossi brace helps Columbus Crew beat Philadelphia Union to set up final against LAFC
    AFP
  3. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 158/4; Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan to continue for home side
    Team Sportstar
  4. Catriona Matthew confirms Old Course will be her final at Women’s British Open
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus signs defender Pierre Kalulu on loan from AC Milan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment