India jumps to No.1 in ICC Test rankings, reigns supreme in all three formats

India, which is already heading the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, is now at the summit of the ICC rankings in all three formats of the game.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 13:33 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India, with 122 rating points, is five points ahead of Australia in the Test rankings, while England is third with 111 rating points.
India, with 122 rating points, is five points ahead of Australia in the Test rankings, while England is third with 111 rating points. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

A day after India crushed England in Dharamsala to win the five-match series 4-1, Rohit Sharma’s side claimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, overtaking Australia in the latest pecking order released by the world governing body for cricket on Sunday.

India, which is already heading the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, is now at the summit of the ICC rankings in all three formats of the game.

Rohit’s side will remain at the top of the chart irrespective of the result of the second Test between New Zealand and Australia, currently underway in Christchurch.

Australia, the reigning World Test Championship winner, is leading the two-Test series 1-0 following its 172-run victory in Wellington.

India, with 122 rating points, is five points ahead of Australia in the Test rankings, while England is third with 111 rating points.

In ODIs, India has 121 rating points, with Australia a close second with 118 points.

In the T20Is, India has 266 rating points, with England (256) at the second spot.

India was the world No.1 Test side from September 2023 to January 2024, before it slipped to second spot after a drawn away series against South Africa.

Australia overtook India at the top of the Test rankings after sweeping the three-Test series against Pakistan at home.

India’s five-Test series against England saw it lose the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. But the home team bounced back in style to win the remaining four Tests.

Victories in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala helped India reclaim the top position in the Test rankings.

