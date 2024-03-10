MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy final: Yash, who considered Dhoni his idol, blossoms as bowler under tutelage of Umesh Yadav

Vidarbha bowler Yash Thakur took three wickets, including that of Mumbai opener Bhupen Lalwani, to finish as the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team so far, in this final, on Sunday.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 18:51 IST , Mumbai - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Yash Thakur celebrates after taking a wicket during the Mumbai versus Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Yash Thakur celebrates after taking a wicket during the Mumbai versus Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

Yash Thakur celebrates after taking a wicket during the Mumbai versus Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

For five years, Yash Thakur has been groomed as Umesh Yadav’s understudy. On Sunday, playing his maiden Ranji Trophy final, Thakur, the protege, overshadowed the master to help Vidarbha bowl Mumbai out for 224.

Yash, bowling as the first-change, broke the 81-run opening stand with a fuller one that jagged away to get an edge off opener Bhupen Lalwani and rested in Akshay Wadkar’s gloves.

He came back after lunch to break the back of Mumbai’s lower order, dismissing reliable allrounders Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian.

With Umesh being around the team for almost the whole season, the likes of Yash, Aditya Thakare and Darshan Nalkande have excelled in his tutelage. But Yash cannot forget the first time he met him, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Academy in Nagpur during his under-16 days.

“After being selected for a camp, my first day at the VCA Academy, I met Umesh bhaiya in person,” Yash had told The Sportstar earlier in the season. “I was in awe of him and wanted to follow his footsteps by going on to play for India. But the first big dream was to bowl like him and bowl in tandem with him just once.”

While Yash refers to him as a “bedrock” of the Vidarbha unit, more than heaping praise on Umesh, Yash remembers an incident during the first time he bowled along with Umesh, during Vidarbha’s Ranji semifinal against Kerala in 2018-19 on a “terrible” pitch at Wayanad.

“Sir (Hinganikar) told me there are more ways beyond wicketkeeping to emulate Dhoni. He told me to learn from Dhoni in other aspects of the game and implement it while bowling. That was a turning point,” Yash said.
"Sir (Hinganikar) told me there are more ways beyond wicketkeeping to emulate Dhoni. He told me to learn from Dhoni in other aspects of the game and implement it while bowling. That was a turning point," Yash said. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
lightbox-info

“Sir (Hinganikar) told me there are more ways beyond wicketkeeping to emulate Dhoni. He told me to learn from Dhoni in other aspects of the game and implement it while bowling. That was a turning point,” Yash said. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

“We ran through them on the first side, he was unplayable but I went wicketless,” Thakur recalled.

“He walked up to me, reminded me the game was not over and told me to back myself. It helped and I picked four in the next match. Since then, every time I bowl when he is around, he is always at mid-off, egging me and the others on.”

Had it not been for former Vidarbha captain and coach Praveen Hinganikar, however, Yash would have continued to emulate his idol and kept on keeping wickets.

After getting enrolled into Hinganikar’s academy following Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s exploits in the 2011 World Cup, Yash casually bowled in the nets once. Hinganikar saw him and told him to never wear the wicketkeeping gloves again. A disgruntled Yash told his coach he wants to “be like Dhoni”.

“Sir (Hinganikar) told me there are more ways beyond wicketkeeping to emulate Dhoni. He told me to learn from Dhoni in other aspects of the game and implement it while bowling. That was a turning point,” Yash said.

At the end of the first day’s play of the final, Yash will be telling himself and his teammates, especially batters, the same thing that Umesh told him in that 2018-19 season. “Remember, it’s a two-inning match! You can come back stronger.”

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

