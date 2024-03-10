MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

What happened in the last Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant face off in the latest instalment of the Kolkata Derby during the Indian Super League 2023-24 game on March 10 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. 

Published : Mar 10, 2024 18:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Petratos Dimitrios (9) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring a goal during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
FILE PHOTO: Petratos Dimitrios (9) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring a goal during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Petratos Dimitrios (9) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring a goal during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face off in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season’s second Kolkata derby at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

After securing a win in the Kalinga Super Cup group stage against its rival, East Bengal won its first national title in 12 years.

What happened when Mohun Bagan and East Bengal faced each other the previous time?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant drew 2-2 to East Bengal FC as the first Kolkata Derby of the 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) presented an all-time classic at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal FC stormed into this clash high on confidence after winning the Kalinga Super Cup, and that was evident in the suddenness with which they got their act running in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Fullback Nishu Kumar lobbed in an inch-perfect delivery for Ajay Chhetri inside the 18-yard box and the young midfielder hammered it home at full stretch in the 3rd minute.

Cleiton Silva (L) of East Bengal FC celebrates with his teammate Abu Saeed Hijazi Maher (19) after scoring a goal in penalty against Mohun Bagan Super Giant during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match.
Cleiton Silva (L) of East Bengal FC celebrates with his teammate Abu Saeed Hijazi Maher (19) after scoring a goal in penalty against Mohun Bagan Super Giant during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Cleiton Silva (L) of East Bengal FC celebrates with his teammate Abu Saeed Hijazi Maher (19) after scoring a goal in penalty against Mohun Bagan Super Giant during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohun Bagan got a goal back in the 17th minute through Armando Sadiku. The Red & Gold Brigade were in no mood to step back though, and Hamill’s substitution due to an injury in the 52nd minute opened gateways for them.

Carles Cuadrat’s side stepped up the ante, with Naorem Mahesh Singh earning a foul off Deepak Tangri in the 55th minute. Captain Cleiton Silva stepped up for spot-kick duties and pulled off a breathtaking panenka that caught Vishal Kaith completely off-guard.

Sahal Abdul Samad came to the rescue of the Mariners, showing a relentless attitude to make something out of the countless loose balls he encountered inside the box. Sahal squared up a pass for Dimitrios Petratos in the 88th minute, and the forward completed the incomplete task by depositing the ball into the back of the net.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

East Bengal /

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan /

Nishu Kumar /

Cleiton Silva /

Sahal Abdul Samad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: Delhi Capitals Women wins toss, opts to bat first vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy final: Yash, who considered Dhoni his idol, blossoms as bowler under tutelage of Umesh Yadav
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. What happened in the last Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Don’t go silent into that good night, Harmanpreet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. I-League 2023-24: Lalromawia’s goal helps Sreenidi Deccan beat Delhi FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. What happened in the last Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Lalromawia’s goal helps Sreenidi Deccan beat Delhi FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG: Top three battles to watch out for, in Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE updates: EBFC v MBSG, Kolkata derby, ISL 2023-24 streaming info, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before ISL 2023-24 clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: Delhi Capitals Women wins toss, opts to bat first vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy final: Yash, who considered Dhoni his idol, blossoms as bowler under tutelage of Umesh Yadav
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. What happened in the last Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Don’t go silent into that good night, Harmanpreet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. I-League 2023-24: Lalromawia’s goal helps Sreenidi Deccan beat Delhi FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment