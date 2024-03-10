What happened in the last Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face off in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season’s second Kolkata derby at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

After securing a win in the Kalinga Super Cup group stage against its rival, East Bengal won its first national title in 12 years.

What happened when Mohun Bagan and East Bengal faced each other the previous time?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant drew 2-2 to East Bengal FC as the first Kolkata Derby of the 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) presented an all-time classic at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal FC stormed into this clash high on confidence after winning the Kalinga Super Cup, and that was evident in the suddenness with which they got their act running in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Fullback Nishu Kumar lobbed in an inch-perfect delivery for Ajay Chhetri inside the 18-yard box and the young midfielder hammered it home at full stretch in the 3rd minute.

Cleiton Silva (L) of East Bengal FC celebrates with his teammate Abu Saeed Hijazi Maher (19) after scoring a goal in penalty against Mohun Bagan Super Giant during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohun Bagan got a goal back in the 17th minute through Armando Sadiku. The Red & Gold Brigade were in no mood to step back though, and Hamill’s substitution due to an injury in the 52nd minute opened gateways for them.

Carles Cuadrat’s side stepped up the ante, with Naorem Mahesh Singh earning a foul off Deepak Tangri in the 55th minute. Captain Cleiton Silva stepped up for spot-kick duties and pulled off a breathtaking panenka that caught Vishal Kaith completely off-guard.

Sahal Abdul Samad came to the rescue of the Mariners, showing a relentless attitude to make something out of the countless loose balls he encountered inside the box. Sahal squared up a pass for Dimitrios Petratos in the 88th minute, and the forward completed the incomplete task by depositing the ball into the back of the net.