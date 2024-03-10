French Open 2024 men’s doubles Final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag aim for second title, to face Chinese Taipei’s Lee-Yang

India's Chirag Shetty (L) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy react during their men's doubles semi-final match of the BWF World Tour China Masters 2023 badminton tournament against China's He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province on November 25, 2023. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT | Photo Credit: -