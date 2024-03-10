French Open 2024 men’s doubles Final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag aim for second title, to face Chinese Taipei’s Lee-Yang

- March 10, 2024 21:23Men’s singles final-
Thailand’s K. Vitidsarn saves seven match points but China’s Shi Y Q wins his second French Open title with a 22-20, 21-19 scoreline.
- March 10, 2024 21:17Numbers time!!!!
This is the Satwik-Chirag’s third consecutive final of the year and the third time in this tournament.
- March 10, 2024 21:05Ongoing match-
China’s Shi Y Q wins first game 22-20, leads the second 8-5 against Thailand’s K. Vitidsarn in the men’s singles final.
- March 10, 2024 20:48Satwik-Chirag’s road to final
SF- bt S.J. Seo and M.H. Kang 21-13, 21-16
QF- bt K. Kedren and S. Jomkoh 21-19, 21-13
R16- bt W. C. Man and K.W. Tee 21-13, 21-12
R32- bt Y.S. Ong and E. Y. Teo 21-13, 24-22
- March 10, 2024 20:28Head-to-head
The Indian pair lead 2-0 against the Chinese Taipei duo.
- March 10, 2024 20:06When and where to watch French Open men’s doubles match?
French Open men’s doubles will be live streamed on JioCinema at 9 pm IST on March 10.
