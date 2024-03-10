MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024 men’s doubles Final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag aim for second title, to face Chinese Taipei’s Lee-Yang

French Open 2024 final: Follow for the live updates and scores of the French Open men’s doubles final between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe Huei -Yang Po Hsuan

Updated : Mar 10, 2024 21:25 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Chirag Shetty (L) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy react during their men's doubles semi-final match of the BWF World Tour China Masters 2023 badminton tournament against China's He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province on November 25, 2023.
India's Chirag Shetty (L) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy react during their men's doubles semi-final match of the BWF World Tour China Masters 2023 badminton tournament against China's He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province on November 25, 2023. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT | Photo Credit: -
lightbox-info

India's Chirag Shetty (L) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy react during their men's doubles semi-final match of the BWF World Tour China Masters 2023 badminton tournament against China's He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province on November 25, 2023. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT | Photo Credit: -

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the French Open men’s doubles final between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan.

  • March 10, 2024 21:23
    Men’s singles final-

    Thailand’s K. Vitidsarn saves seven match points but China’s Shi Y Q wins his second French Open title with a 22-20, 21-19 scoreline. 

  • March 10, 2024 21:17
    Numbers time!!!!

    This is the Satwik-Chirag’s third consecutive final of the year and the third time in this tournament. 

  • March 10, 2024 21:05
    Ongoing match-

    China’s Shi Y Q wins first game 22-20, leads the second 8-5 against Thailand’s K. Vitidsarn in the men’s singles final.

  • March 10, 2024 20:48
    Satwik-Chirag’s road to final

    SF- bt S.J. Seo and M.H. Kang 21-13, 21-16

    QF- bt K. Kedren and S. Jomkoh 21-19, 21-13

    R16- bt W. C. Man and K.W. Tee 21-13, 21-12

    R32- bt Y.S. Ong and E. Y. Teo 21-13, 24-22

  • March 10, 2024 20:28
    Head-to-head

    The Indian pair lead 2-0 against the Chinese Taipei duo.

  • March 10, 2024 20:06
    When and where to watch French Open men’s doubles match?

    French Open men’s doubles will be live streamed on JioCinema at 9 pm IST on March 10.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

