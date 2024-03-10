MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: PSG held 2-2 at home by Reims after Enrique benches Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 21 league goals this season, had a couple of shots on goal but his late introduction made no difference to the scoreline as both sides picked up a point.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 19:59 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe warms up, during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims.
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe warms up, during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe warms up, during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims. | Photo Credit: AP

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 2-2 home draw by Reims on Sunday after PSG boss Luis Enrique benched top-scorer Kylian Mbappe, who played only the last 20 minutes.

Reims shocked the home side by taking the lead in the seventh minute when Achraf Hakimi dithered on the ball in the box as Oumar Diakite pinched it from the full back near the goal line and teed up Marshall Munetsi for a tap-in.

But PSG roared back with two goals in two minutes, the first, an own goal when a corner went in off the Reims defender Yunis Abdelhamid before Goncalo Ramos made it 2-1 when the ball fell to him in the box after a botched clearance.

However, Reims equalised when Diakite beat the offside trap to latch onto Emmanuel Agbadou’s superb pass to guide his shot past Keylor Navas in goal.

Mbappe, who has scored 21 league goals this season, had a couple of shots on goal but his late introduction made no difference to the scoreline as both sides picked up a point. PSG extended its lead to 10 points while Reims are ninth.

