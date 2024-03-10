MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Lalromawia’s goal helps Sreenidi Deccan beat Delhi FC

Lalromawia’s first-half goal gave the Deccan Warriors all three points and kept them in second place in the I-League standings, five behind leaders Mohammedan SC.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 18:54 IST , Hyderabad

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Sreenidi Deccan FC will travel to Kozhikode to face Gokulam Kerala FC in its next I-League match on March 17.
Sreenidi Deccan FC will travel to Kozhikode to face Gokulam Kerala FC in its next I-League match on March 17.
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan FC will travel to Kozhikode to face Gokulam Kerala FC in its next I-League match on March 17. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sreenidi Deccan FC managed a 1-0 win over Delhi FC in the I-League championship at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib (Ludhiana) on Sunday.

Lalromawia’s first-half goal gave the Deccan Warriors all three points and kept them in second place in the I-League standings, five behind leaders Mohammedan SC.

Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto made three changes to the side that lost to Real Kashmir in the previous match, bringing in Mayakkannan, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Arijit Bagui in place of Sajid Dhot, Lalnuntluanga and Kean Lewis.

Having switched to a 3-4-3 since the turn of the year, Sreenidi Deccan were back in its old 4-3-3 formation as it aimed for its first win in three games.

Hosts Delhi FC controlled possession in the early stages but it was Sreenidi Deccan who broke the deadlock as winger Rilwan Hassan continued his rich vein of form to supply another assist, this time to Lalromawia who headed in from close range at the back post in the 22nd minute.

ALSO READ | Madras Mundial kicks off as football fever grips Chennai

Thereafter, it was all Delhi FC but it failed to create any chances of note. The closest it came was five minutes before half-time as Sreenidi Deccan goalkeeper Albino Gomes failed to deal with a corner but defender Pawan Kumar bailed him out with a clearance.

The second half also played out in a similar vein as a scrappy midfield battle and an even worse pitch contributed to a game starved of quality.

Delhi FC saw more of the ball but Sreenidi Deccan kept them in check and threatened counter-attacks. Substitute Rosenberg Gabriel had a chance to seal it in the dying moments of the game but he shot straight at goalkeeper Naveen Kumar and the match ended 1-0.

The Deccan Warriors will travel to Kozhikode to face Gokulam Kerala FC in its next I-League match on March 17.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

