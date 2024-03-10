MagazineBuy Print

Madras Mundial kicks off as football fever grips Chennai

The tournament kicked off with a friendly match between two fan groups of Chennaiyin FC – the Supermachans and B-stand Blues.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 16:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The tournament, which will be played in a league format, followed by a knockout stage, will see 48 teams in action.
The tournament, which will be played in a league format, followed by a knockout stage, will see 48 teams in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

The tournament, which will be played in a league format, followed by a knockout stage, will see 48 teams in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennai will host the much-anticipated Madras Mundial, a football tournament organised by Chennaiyin FC, two-time champion of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The tournament kicked off with a friendly match between two fan groups of Chennaiyin FC – the Supermachans and B-stand Blues. The inauguration of the friendly game was attended by Consul General of Germany, Michaela Kuchler, who expressed her belief in the power of events like the Madras Mundial to inspire fans and cultivate a global footballing community.

The tournament, which will be played in a league format, followed by a knockout stage, will see 48 teams in action. It has a prize money pool of Rs. 70,000.

The winner of the tournament will be felicitated during one of Chennaiyin FC’s home games at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

Indian Super League

