Varun Aaron says domestic cricket is the bedrock

Aaron, a graduate from the MRF Pace Foundation, was a part of the foundation’s ‘Ace of Pace’ event that saw participation from over 4,000 aspirants.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 14:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Varun Aaron during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 2018.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Varun Aaron during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 2018. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron backed the BCCI’s decision to place importance on domestic cricket.

The BCCI made it mandatory for all fit and available cricketers to play for their state in domestic matches, and India players Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were ignored by the board for Central Contracts after they missed domestic matches.

“Domestic cricket is obviously the bedrock of cricket in India. Without it, we wouldn’t have got the champion players that we have right now. So, it is absolutely right from the BCCI,” he told PTI.

“There are a lot of cricketers in the domestic circuit who put in the hard yards, get a lot of runs and wickets. But sometimes they do not get the recognition they need, and I hope they get that in the future.”

ALSO READ | McGrath backs Boland, Neser, Richardon to take over baton from Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc

Aaron, a graduate from the MRF Pace Foundation, was a part of the foundation’s ‘Ace of Pace’ event that saw participation from over 4,000 aspirants.

The pacer said he was trying to give something back to the game.

“I was really fortunate to be a part of the academy since I was 14. It’s been 20 years since then. I have been coming here every year as a trainee and being a part of it. Now, I get to give it back to the kids, which is a dream come true. No matter what I have done through my career; if I don’t teach the youngsters what I have learnt, there’s no point in it,” he signed off.

varun aaron /

BCCI /

Ishan Kishan /

Shreyas Iyer /

MRF Pace Foundation

