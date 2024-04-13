IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Royals wins thriller against Punjab Kings to extend lead at top spot

Rajasthan Royals extended its lead at the top of the points table with a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Saturday.

The Kings succumbed to their fourth loss of IPL 2024 and are languishing in the eighth spot.

Here is the full list of team standings after the PBKS vs RR match:

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 10 +0.767 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 6 +1.528 3 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 6 +0.666 4 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 6 +0.436 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 6 +0.344 6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 6 -0.637 7 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 4 -0.073 8 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 4 -0.218 9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 4 -0.975 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 2 -1.124

*Updated after PBKS vs RR on April 13, 2024