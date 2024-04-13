MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Royals wins thriller against Punjab Kings to extend lead at top spot

IPL 2024: Here is the full list of team standings after Match 27 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals

Published : Apr 13, 2024 23:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during IPL 2024.
Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Rajasthan Royals extended its lead at the top of the points table with a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Saturday.

The Kings succumbed to their fourth loss of IPL 2024 and are languishing in the eighth spot.

Here is the full list of team standings after the PBKS vs RR match:

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 10 +0.767
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 6 +1.528
3 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 6 +0.666
4 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 6 +0.436
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 6 +0.344
6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 6 -0.637
7 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 4 -0.073
8 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 4 -0.218
9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 4 -0.975
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 2 -1.124

*Updated after PBKS vs RR on April 13, 2024

