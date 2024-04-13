Rajasthan Royals extended its lead at the top of the points table with a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Saturday.
The Kings succumbed to their fourth loss of IPL 2024 and are languishing in the eighth spot.
Here is the full list of team standings after the PBKS vs RR match:
IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|5
|1
|10
|+0.767
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+1.528
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.666
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.436
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.344
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.637
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.073
|8
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.218
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-1.124
*Updated after PBKS vs RR on April 13, 2024
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Royals wins thriller against Punjab Kings to extend lead at top spot
- PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Hetmyer cameo ensures win for Rajasthan over Punjab in thriller
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 8: Gukesh up against Vidit; Praggnanandhaa vs Firoujza; Humpy takes on Vaishali
- PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins by 3 wickets
- Monte Carlo: Ruud upsets Djokovic in semifinal, will face Tsitsipas for ttle
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE