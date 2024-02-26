MagazineBuy Print

India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: IND 40/0, needs 152 runs more to win; Rohit, Jaiswal to continue

IND vs ENG Day 4 Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the fourth day of the fourth India vs England Test match being played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Updated : Feb 26, 2024 09:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in action on Day 3 of the 4th Test.
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in action on Day 3 of the 4th Test. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in action on Day 3 of the 4th Test. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Day four of the fourth India vs England Test match being played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

  • February 26, 2024 09:05
    Dhruv Jurel - the hero on Day 3

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jurel reveals secrets of his rescue-act, dedicates fifty to Kargil-veteran father

    Dhruv Jurel marshalled the lower order with deft composure, lifting India from a dicey position of 177 for seven (at Stumps on Day 2), to a far more comfortable 307 at Lunch on Day 3.

  • February 26, 2024 07:52
    It’s 10 chances to take 10 wickets, says optimistic Bashir ahead of day four

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: It’s 10 chances to take 10 wickets, says optimistic Bashir ahead of day four

    English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir exuded confidence regarding his team’s prospects in its fourth Test against India at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.

  • February 26, 2024 07:12
    A field day for Indian spinners

    The Indian spin trio of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav claimed all 10 wickets in England’s second innings on Day 3. Here is Pranay Rajiv taking you through how they operated on Sunday: 

    India’s rekindled wizardry of spin leaves England in tatters – just what the doctor ordered

    The Indian spin trio of R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took all 10 wickets for England as the visiting side rounded up its second innings within 150 runs.

  • February 26, 2024 06:39
    IND vs ENG live score: Day 3 match report

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jurel, spinners help India turn things around on moving day

    It all started with a level-headed knock from the young Dhruv Jurel, in a nippy morning session, which prevented England from banking a hefty first-innings lead. Then the Indian spin trio took over, cluttering England out in a session-and-a-half, giving their batters a target of 192 to chase. 

  • February 26, 2024 05:16
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

