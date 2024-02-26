- February 26, 2024 09:05Dhruv Jurel - the hero on Day 3
- February 26, 2024 07:52It’s 10 chances to take 10 wickets, says optimistic Bashir ahead of day four
- February 26, 2024 07:12A field day for Indian spinners
The Indian spin trio of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav claimed all 10 wickets in England’s second innings on Day 3. Here is Pranay Rajiv taking you through how they operated on Sunday:
- February 26, 2024 06:39IND vs ENG live score: Day 3 match report
IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jurel, spinners help India turn things around on moving day
It all started with a level-headed knock from the young Dhruv Jurel, in a nippy morning session, which prevented England from banking a hefty first-innings lead. Then the Indian spin trio took over, cluttering England out in a session-and-a-half, giving their batters a target of 192 to chase.
- February 26, 2024 05:16LIVE STREAMING INFO
The fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: IND 40/0, needs 152 runs more to win; Rohit, Jaiswal to continue
- Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy LIVE score, MLS updates: Jovelic scores as Los Angeles takes lead; LA 1-0 MIA
- Argentina’s Baez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America
- Ranji Trophy Live Score Quarterfinal Day 4 updates: Andhra on track for win vs MP; Mumbai takes lead vs Baroda
- Ligue 1: PSG’s Ramos replaces Mbappe and nets late equaliser against Rennes
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE