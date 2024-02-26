India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: IND 40/0, needs 152 runs more to win; Rohit, Jaiswal to continue

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jurel, spinners help India turn things around on moving day

It all started with a level-headed knock from the young Dhruv Jurel, in a nippy morning session, which prevented England from banking a hefty first-innings lead. Then the Indian spin trio took over, cluttering England out in a session-and-a-half, giving their batters a target of 192 to chase.