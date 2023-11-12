ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs NED: India tops with nine wins; Sri Lanka, Netherlands miss out on Champions Trophy

India defeated the Netherlands by 160 runs in the final league stage game of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to finish at the top of the points table.

With the win, India also registered its longest winning-streak in a single edition of the World Cup, bettering its haul of eight wins during the 2003 and 2015 editions.

South Africa and Australia finished in second and third places, respectively, while New Zealand was in the fourth spot.

The top eight of the tournament also made it to the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan in 2025. The Netherlands and Sri Lanka missed the cut for tournament.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1. India (Q) 9 9 0 18 +2.570 2. South Africa (Q) 9 7 2 14 +1.261 3. Australia(Q) 9 7 2 14 +0.841 4. New Zealand (Q) 9 5 4 10 +0.743 5. Pakistan (E) 9 4 5 8 -0.199 6. Afghanistan (E) 9 4 5 8 -0.336 7. England (E) 9 3 6 6 -0.572 8. Bangladesh (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.084 9. Sri Lanka (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.419 10. Netherlands (E) 9 2 7 4 -!.825

(Updated on November 12 after India vs Netherlands)