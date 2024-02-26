  • Sunil Gavaskar - 732 runs vs West Indies (1978/79)
  • Viart Kohli - 655 runs vs England (2016/17)
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal - 655 runs* vs England (2023-24)
  • Virat Kohli - 610 runs vs Sri Lanka (2017/18)
  • Vijay Manjrekar - 586 runs vs England (1961/62)