Yashasvi Jaiswal equalled Virat Kohli’s haul of 655 runs during the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Monday to become the joint-second-highest Indian run-getter in a home Test series.

Kohli had managed his run tally in 2016 when England played five matches in India. He notched up two hundreds and two fifties in eight innings which included a best score of 235.

Sunil Gavaskar remains at the top of this list, with his 732 runs scored in the six matches against the West Indies in 1978/79.

Jaiswal, featuring in just his third Test series for India, is the top run-scorer in the five-match series so far, managing two double centuries.

Most runs by Indian batter in home series