IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jurel reveals secrets of his rescue-act, dedicates fifty to Kargil-veteran father

Indian fans would have hardly predicted their side to be ahead, going into the fourth day of the fourth Test against England. But the host pulled it off, turning the tables with a concerted team effort at the JSCA Stadium here on Sunday.

It was sparked by a nerveless Dhruv Jurel, who marshalled the lower order with deft composure, lifting India from a dicey position of 177 for seven (at Stumps on Day 2), to a far more comfortable 307 at Lunch today, before the spinners took over and put India in the driver’s seat in this Test.

“It is my debut series, so there was a bit of pressure. But when I went out to bat, I only had my team’s needs in my mind. I just wanted to stay out in the middle and make some runs for my team,” Jurel said after Stumps.

The 23-year-old’s efforts were backed by a resolute Kuldeep Yadav, who scored a resolute 131-ball 28. The pair saw off a nervy phase of play at the end of the second day, before adding on in the morning session today.

“We had a good understanding because both of us are from UP (Uttar Pradesh). We have played a lot of domestic cricket together. We were speaking a lot to each other in the middle. It was helpful [to bat with him],” Jurel pointed out.

Jurel carried on after Kuldeep was bowled by James Anderson, adding 54 runs along with Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. The wicket-keeper batter was quick to credit his partners’ efforts.

“It was just that I had to show confidence and faith in them. I had to tell them that they can bat. That was the plan and it worked out well. Both [Siraj and Akash] are decent batters. I just showed faith in them and they batted well,” Jurel added.

The UP-born batter celebrated his maiden Test fifty with a salute, which he mentioned was a dedication to his father, Nem Chand, a Kargil War veteran, who was in the stands.

“The celebration was for my father, who is a Kargil War veteran. I spoke to him yesterday and he had asked me indirectly ‘beta ek bar salute tho dikhade’,” said Jurel with a beaming smile.

With just an over to go for Lunch and 10 runs left to get to a first-ever hundred, Jurel played it safe, preferring the choice of batting out more time. But he was done in by a sharp ball from left-arm spinner Tom Hartley.

Jurel though isn’t disappointed, as he emphasised his priorities, “To be honest, I am not at all disappointed; because this is my first Test series and I desperately want to lift this trophy as playing Test cricket was a big dream for me.”

He also shed light on his preparation, which has guided him into the Indian Test team, despite having played only a handful of First-Class matches beforehand.

“Hard work is a major factor. I am also a strong believer in visualisation and manifestation. I started my preparation for a match around two weeks before (it). I look at the opposition’s bowling lineup, see who will bowl and how I can face them. I visualise these scenarios and that helps me a lot.

“For this series, I looked at the English bowling lineup – Anderson, (Mark) Wood, Hartley. I watched their bowling videos. I identified where they bowl and planned what my areas were where I could take them on,” Jurel said.