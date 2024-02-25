IND vs ENG, 4th Test: It’s 10 chances to take 10 wickets, says optimistic Bashir ahead of day four

English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir exuded confidence regarding his team’s prospects in its fourth Test against India at the JSCA Stadium here on Sunday.

Bashir, who had earlier become the second-youngest English spinner to take a Test fifer, broke down his team’s plans for a nerve-wracking fourth day. “It’s 10 chances to take 10 wickets.”

England’s fortunes took a dip over the course of Day 3, with India needing just 152 runs to secure a series win, with 10 wickets in hand. Bashir though is in no mind to bow out.

“The boys were up for it and we’re excited for tomorrow because it could bring a lot of joy. The mood is really good. I know tomorrow I have a job to do and me and Tommy [Tom Hartley] are really excited for the challenge.

“We saw how [R] Ashwin and [Ravindra] Jadeja bowled on that wicket and we take huge confidence from that. That pitch is deteriorating quite a bit now. We saw some pop from a good length and some roll. That’s a good sign for us and we’re really excited,” added Bashir.

Earlier, Bashir put in a marathon shift for his side in the Indian first innings, bowling an unbroken spell of 31 overs on Day 2 taking four crucial top-order wickets. He was rewarded with his fifth scalp earlier today after he snared Akash Deep and soon dedicated his feat to his late granddads.

“It was a very special moment on my journey. Two years ago, I wouldn’t have thought anything like this (would happen) but that was special. It was quite emotional as well, actually - I lost my two granddads about a year and a half ago and they used to just sit and watch Test cricket all the time. Their wish was to see me out on the TV, I know they’re supporting me from up above,” said Bashir after Stumps at the press conference.

The 20-year-old was plucked out of near-obscurity after the English team management spotted his attributes, particularly his high release point. Bashir was quick to credit the backing he had received from his skipper and the rest of the team

“Stokesy [Ben Stokes] and the boys are incredible. They give you so much confidence in anything you do. If that’s me going out to bowl or bat, they’re so good confidence-wise,” said Bashir.

England’s chances took a major hit in the morning session with the Indian rearguard act – led by Dhruv Jurel – reducing its first-innings lead to just 46 runs.

Bashir was all praise for the Indian wicket-keeper batter, who fell just 10 runs short of a maiden Test hundred. “India played well; Jurel batted really well towards the end. He probably scored a few more runs than we would have liked but again, we’re going to bowl them out tomorrow.”