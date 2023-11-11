MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after BAN vs AUS: Australia beats Bangladesh by eight wickets to solidify third spot

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India during week five. 

Published : Nov 11, 2023 18:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh celebrates his century against Bangladesh.
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh celebrates his century against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh celebrates his century against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP

Powered by Mitchell Marsh’s swashbuckling 132-ball 177, Australia registered a eight-wicket win over Bangladesh but continues to stay third due to an inferior net run rate compared to second-placed South Africa.

FOLLOW LIVE | Paksitan vs England updates

In the second match of the day, England won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan, making the latter’s knockout qualification a near-impossible feat to achieve. Jos Buttler’s men managed to post 337/9 at the end of the first innings.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456
2. South Africa (Q) 9 7 2 14 +1.261
3. Australia(Q) 9 7 2 14 +0.841
4. New Zealand 9 5 4 10 +0.743
5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036
6. Afghanistan 9 4 5 8 -0.336
7. England (E) 8 2 6 4 -0.885
8. Bangladesh (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.084
9. Sri Lanka (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.419
10. Netherlands (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.635

(Updated on November 11 after Bangladesh vs Australia)

