ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after BAN vs AUS: Australia beats Bangladesh by eight wickets to solidify third spot

Powered by Mitchell Marsh’s swashbuckling 132-ball 177, Australia registered a eight-wicket win over Bangladesh but continues to stay third due to an inferior net run rate compared to second-placed South Africa.

In the second match of the day, England won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan, making the latter’s knockout qualification a near-impossible feat to achieve. Jos Buttler’s men managed to post 337/9 at the end of the first innings.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456 2. South Africa (Q) 9 7 2 14 +1.261 3. Australia(Q) 9 7 2 14 +0.841 4. New Zealand 9 5 4 10 +0.743 5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036 6. Afghanistan 9 4 5 8 -0.336 7. England (E) 8 2 6 4 -0.885 8. Bangladesh (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.084 9. Sri Lanka (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.419 10. Netherlands (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.635

(Updated on November 11 after Bangladesh vs Australia)