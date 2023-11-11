ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after BAN vs AUS: Australia beats Bangladesh by eight wickets to solidify third spot

Powered by Mitchell Marsh’s swashbuckling 132-ball 177, Australia registered a eight-wicket win over Bangladesh but continues to stay third due to an inferior net run rate compared to second-placed South Africa.
FOLLOW LIVE | Paksitan vs England updates
In the second match of the day, England won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan, making the latter’s knockout qualification a near-impossible feat to achieve. Jos Buttler’s men managed to post 337/9 at the end of the first innings.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1. India (Q)
|8
|8
|0
|16
|+2.456
|2. South Africa (Q)
|9
|7
|2
|14
|+1.261
|3. Australia(Q)
|9
|7
|2
|14
|+0.841
|4. New Zealand
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.743
|5. Pakistan
|8
|4
|4
|8
|+0.036
|6. Afghanistan
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.336
|7. England (E)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.885
|8. Bangladesh (E)
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-1.084
|9. Sri Lanka (E)
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-1.419
|10. Netherlands (E)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.635
(Updated on November 11 after Bangladesh vs Australia)
