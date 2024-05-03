IPL 2024: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for Playoffs?

Mumbai Indians succumbed to its eighth loss of the Indian Premier League 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Despite the reverse, Mumbai is still in with an outside chance to make it to the playoffs. However, it needs other results to go in its favour. At six points from 11 games, MI needs to win all its remaining games, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), to stay in contention.

After that, Mumbai has to hope that one of LSG or SRH does not get any more wins in the tournament which leaves their points tally at 12, the same as Mumbai.

Similarly, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, each with 10 points, should not get more than one win. The teams sitting even lower, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, cannot get more than two wins.

If this scenario plays out, upto six teams can be tied on 12 points which would bring the net run rate into play.

Naturally, the chances of all the pieces falling in place are remote, meaning Mumbai, even if mathematically in contention, is all but knocked out.