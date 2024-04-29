MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after KKR vs DC: Mustafizur equals Bumrah, Harshal’s tally of 14 wickets; Mukesh remains seventh

IPL 2024: Here are the Purple Cap standings after match 47 of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 23:12 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals bowler Mukesh Kumar with captain Rishabh Pant celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Noor Ahmad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals bowler Mukesh Kumar with captain Rishabh Pant celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Noor Ahmad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals bowler Mukesh Kumar with captain Rishabh Pant celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Noor Ahmad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah, with 14 wickets and a better economy rate (6.63) than second-placed Mustafizur Rahman (9.75) and third-placed Harshal Patel (10.18), remained perched atop the Purple Cap leaderboard after the IPL 2024 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on Monday.

Matheesha Pathirana and T Natarajan climbed into the top five after the encounter on Sunday. Mukesh Kumar remained in seventh place with 13 wickets after sitting out the encounter against the Knight Riders.

Kuldeep Yadav stands eighth with twelve wickets after failing to pick up a wicket in the match.

Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Jasprit Bumrah MI 9 14 6.63 17.07 5/21
Mustafizur Rahman CSK 8 14 9.75 21.14 4/29
Harshal Patel PBKS 9 14 10.18 23.28 3/15
Matheesha Pathirana CSK 6 13 7.68 13.00 4/28
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 9 13 9.00 23.53 3/11

*Updated after KKR vs DC on April 29

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

