IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after KKR vs DC: Mustafizur equals Bumrah, Harshal’s tally of 14 wickets; Mukesh remains seventh

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah, with 14 wickets and a better economy rate (6.63) than second-placed Mustafizur Rahman (9.75) and third-placed Harshal Patel (10.18), remained perched atop the Purple Cap leaderboard after the IPL 2024 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on Monday.
Matheesha Pathirana and T Natarajan climbed into the top five after the encounter on Sunday. Mukesh Kumar remained in seventh place with 13 wickets after sitting out the encounter against the Knight Riders.
Kuldeep Yadav stands eighth with twelve wickets after failing to pick up a wicket in the match.
Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|9
|14
|6.63
|17.07
|5/21
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|8
|14
|9.75
|21.14
|4/29
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|9
|14
|10.18
|23.28
|3/15
|Matheesha Pathirana
|CSK
|6
|13
|7.68
|13.00
|4/28
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|9
|13
|9.00
|23.53
|3/11
*Updated after KKR vs DC on April 29
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after KKR vs DC: Mustafizur equals Bumrah, Harshal’s tally of 14 wickets; Mukesh remains seventh
- UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg
- IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after KKR vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders steady in second place; Delhi Capitals languishes in second half
- ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City beats FC Goa to set up Indian Super League final against Mohun Bagan SG
- KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Shreyas, Venkatesh take KKR to comfortable win over DC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE