IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after KKR vs DC: Mustafizur equals Bumrah, Harshal’s tally of 14 wickets; Mukesh remains seventh

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah, with 14 wickets and a better economy rate (6.63) than second-placed Mustafizur Rahman (9.75) and third-placed Harshal Patel (10.18), remained perched atop the Purple Cap leaderboard after the IPL 2024 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals on Monday.

Matheesha Pathirana and T Natarajan climbed into the top five after the encounter on Sunday. Mukesh Kumar remained in seventh place with 13 wickets after sitting out the encounter against the Knight Riders.

Kuldeep Yadav stands eighth with twelve wickets after failing to pick up a wicket in the match.

Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Jasprit Bumrah MI 9 14 6.63 17.07 5/21 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 8 14 9.75 21.14 4/29 Harshal Patel PBKS 9 14 10.18 23.28 3/15 Matheesha Pathirana CSK 6 13 7.68 13.00 4/28 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 9 13 9.00 23.53 3/11

*Updated after KKR vs DC on April 29

