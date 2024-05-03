MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 - Most wickets lost in PowerPlay: Mumbai Indians top, Delhi Capitals second

Mumbai Indians, which has struggled to find form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, recorded yet another unwanted feat on Friday.

Published : May 03, 2024 22:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai lost Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir and Rohit Sharma, who came in as an impacr sub, early in the chase and was reduced to 46/3 in the 6th over. 
Mumbai lost Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir and Rohit Sharma, who came in as an impacr sub, early in the chase and was reduced to 46/3 in the 6th over.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mumbai lost Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir and Rohit Sharma, who came in as an impacr sub, early in the chase and was reduced to 46/3 in the 6th over.  | Photo Credit: AP

Mumbai Indians, which has struggled to find form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, recorded yet another unwanted feat on Friday.

Chasing 170 in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, the Hardik Pandya-led side lost three wickets inside the first six overs and currently tops the list of most wickets lost inside the PowerPlay with 22 dismissals. 

FOLLOW: MI vs KKR IPL LIVE SCORE

Mumbai lost Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir and Rohit Sharma—who came in as an impact sub—early in the chase and was reduced to 46/3 in the 6th over. 

Delhi Capitals, which has had an inconsistent season so far, is second on the list with 21 batters getting dismissed inside the PowerPlay. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, has lost the least wickets in the same timeframe: 12. 

Points table topper Rajasthan Royals is third from the bottom with 14 dismissals. 

Most wickets lost in powerplay in IPL 2024: Full list

Mumbai Indians: 22

Delhi Capitals: 21

Lucknow Super Giants: 17

Punjab Kings: 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 16

Kolkata Knight Riders: 15

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Gujarat Titans: 13

Chennai Super Kings: 12

