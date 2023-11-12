Longest winning streaks in ODI World Cup: Australia at top, India nears nine-game run ahead of IND vs NED

When India takes on Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday, it will have the chance to extend its winning streak in the 2023 World Cup to nine games.

This will be the second-longest winning run registered by a team in a single edition of the quadrennial showpiece. Australia, in 2003 and 2007, won 11 games on the trot on its way to lifting the title.

In 2015, New Zealand won eight games on the bounce before losing the final against Australia.

However, in terms of winning streaks across multiple editions of World Cups, no team holds a candle in front of Australia, which did not lose any game in the tournament between 1999 and 2011.

Here is the list of the longest unbeaten streaks in the tournament’s history:

AUSTRALIA - 34 GAMES

The mighty Australia’s winning run stretches over four World Cup editions, three of them being won by the side.

Australia’s defeat to Pakistan in Leeds in 1999 was the side’s solitary reverse for more than a decade. It went onto win six and tie one game in 1999 before lifting the title under the leadership of Steve Waugh.

Ricky Ponting took over the reins and added onto the success. The Aussies won nine 11 games on the trot in 2003 and 2007 and became the first team to secure three consecutive World Cup titles.

Four years later, Australia went unbeaten for games, with one match being washed out due to rain, before seeing its streak come to a halt with a loss against Pakistan.

INDIA - 11 GAMES

India’s winning streak started under the leadership of M.S. Dhoni in 2011. India lost a closely-fought contest to South Africa by 3 wickets before winning the next four on its way to the World Cup trophy.

Four years later, India produced a string of seven wins in Australia. However, it was put to a stop by the host nation in the semifinals of the tournament.

WEST INDIES - 10 GAMES

The dominance of the Carribeans was on display during the first two editions of the World Cup. Then only an eight-team affair, two pools of four teams each were followed by the semifinals and the final.

In 1975, the inaugural World Cup, West Indies won all three group stage games, the semifinal and the summit clash. Clive Llyod’s team emulated the feat in the 1979 edition. However, one of its group games, against Sri Lanka, was washed out due to rain.

The side’s run ended on rather unexpected lines with the team going down to underdog India in the 1983 edition.

NEW ZEALAND - 8 GAMES

In 2015, the Kiwis emerged as one of the contenders for title. The campaign started with a thumping 98-run win over Sri Lanka.

But the Brendon McCullum’s side really stamped its class on the tournament when it got past co-host Australia with a nail-biting one-wicket victory.

Once in the knockouts, New Zealand beat West Indies by 143 runs in the last eight and South Africa by four wickets in the semifinals to extend its run to eight.

It all, however, came to an end with a heartbreaking loss at the hands of its Trans-Tasman rival, Australia.