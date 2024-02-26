MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: All-round show helps Delhi Capitals thrash UP Warriorz by nine wickets for season’s first win

A clinical display with bat and ball saw Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals open its account in the second edition of the Women’s Premier League.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 23:32 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
Marizanne Kapp’s crucial strikes in the PowerPlay helped silence the UP Warriorz early on.
Marizanne Kapp's crucial strikes in the PowerPlay helped silence the UP Warriorz early on. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Marizanne Kapp’s crucial strikes in the PowerPlay helped silence the UP Warriorz early on. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

When Shafali Verma gets going, it is hard to stop her. She was at her fluent best against UP Warriorz, her unbeaten 43-ball 64 (6x4, 4x6) after an impressive bowling show by Marizanne Kapp (4-1-5-3) and Radha Yadav (4-0-20-4) powering Delhi Capitals to a nine-wicket win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali put on 119 for the opening wicket as Capitals took just 14.3 overs to seal their first win of WPL 2024 after restricting Warriorz to 119 for nine.

DC vs UPW, WPL 2024: As it happened

Shafali was at her characteristic aggressive best, with power and timing the highlights of her innings. She stepped out to smash Deepti Sharma over the long-on boundary to raise her half-century off 36 deliveries.

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning stitched a 119-run stand for the first wicket to help DC cruise to a win
Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning stitched a 119-run stand for the first wicket to help DC cruise to a win | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR
lightbox-info

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning stitched a 119-run stand for the first wicket to help DC cruise to a win | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR

Lanning, who said at the post-match interaction that she was happy to watch the Shafali show from the other end, played second fiddle and scored runs with customary elegance.

Jemimah Rodrigues hit the winning run after Lanning, in search of a glory shot, lost her wicket to Sophie Ecclestone.

Earlier, the 34-year-old Kapp ripped through the top-order. The South African sent back Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy by the fifth over of the Warriorz innings.

Vrinda was out for a five ball duck. McGrath was castled and Kapp picked Healy in the same over, finishing with the joint-most economical spell of WPL (Hayley Matthews, MI vs DC, 2023).

Birthday girl Shweta Sehrawat (45, 42b, 5x4, 1x6) waged a lone battle, keeping the scoreboard ticking and giving Warriorz something to defend after being 40 for four at the halfway mark. Radha then cleaned up the lower-order before Shafali and Lanning took flight for Capitals.

