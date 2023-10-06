South Africa looks to bury ghosts of the past to start World Cup challenge afresh against Sri Lanka

In the days leading to the World Cup, when cricket lovers were refusing to look beyond India, England, Australia and New Zealand as the potential semifinalists, South Africa sneaked into the equation with an ODI series win over mighty Australians.

Labelled as “chokers” on the big occasion since the 1990s, South Africa appears to be armed with the necessary arsenal to go past the league stage in this edition. On Saturday, its preparedness faces a stern test in the capital’s Arun Jaitley Stadium when Sri Lanka takes the field.

In keeping with the demands of a 50-overs-a-side contest, South Africa appears well-equipped. Armed with the experience of playing in the Indian Premier League, most of its players are at home in these conditions.

Under skipper Temba Bavuma, the side has serious run-makers in wicketkeeper-batters Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller.

Notwithstanding the absence of an injured paceman Anrich Nortje, the team has plenty of bowling options.

Pacers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, not to forget the bowling all-rounders Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo, and the experienced spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi give South Africa the look of a formidable contender for a place in the semifinals.

Sri Lanka, without the services of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Dushmantha Chameera, cannot be taken lightly.

Needing to get past the qualifying phase, Lanka performed well to reach the final of the Asia Cup. Thereafter, the embarrassment of being shot out for 50 by India took away the sheen from its impressive campaign.

Despite the aberration, Lanka can draw confidence from the fact that its spinners could still prove a handful in the Indian conditions.

Short of collective experience, the pair of left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage and leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha, Lanka could prove a handful during the second PowerPlay, from the 11th to the 40th overs.

South Africa, on paper, holds a clear edge but Sri Lanka could have its moments.