India vs Australia LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match today?

Published : Oct 08, 2023 06:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India faces Australia in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
India faces Australia in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India faces Australia in its opening ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will IND vs AUS World Cup match be played?

The India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 8.

What time will IND vs AUS World Cup match begin?

The India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs AUS World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AUS World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AUS World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill
AUSTRALIA
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis

