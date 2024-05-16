MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates; Toss at 7PM IST

SRH vs GT: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Updated : May 16, 2024 18:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad faces Gujarat Titans at home on Thursday in IPL 2024.
Sunrisers Hyderabad faces Gujarat Titans at home on Thursday in IPL 2024.
lightbox-info

Sunrisers Hyderabad faces Gujarat Titans at home on Thursday in IPL 2024.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

  • May 16, 2024 18:32
    A win or a washed out game tonight is enough for SRH to qualify for payoffs this season!

    IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs PBKS: Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed top spot after Rajasthan Royals’ fourth consecutive loss

    IPL 2024: Check the latest points table and standings after Match 65 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati. 

  • May 16, 2024 18:20
    Here’s what happened the last time both sides clashed!

    GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans thrashes Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets for second win of season

    GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: Get all the latest scores, commentary and highlights from the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

  • May 16, 2024 17:58
    Abhishek’s performance in IPL 2024 will help him play for India: Markram

    Abhishek’s performance in IPL 2024 will help him play for India: Markram

    Abhishek Sharma and Australian Travis Head make for an explosive opening pair and most recently chased down over 160 runs in a less 10 overs against Lucknow Super Giants.

  • May 16, 2024 17:41
    Assistant coach Simon Helmot confident about Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playoffs chances

    SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Assistant coach Simon Helmot confident about Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playoffs chances

    Ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon Helmot spoke about how the team needs to be at its best to ensure a playoffs spot.

  • May 16, 2024 17:29
    Dream 11 Team prediction

    WICKET KEEPERS

    Heinrich Klaasen

    BATTERS

    Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tewatia

    BOWLERS

    Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

    Team Composition: SRH 7-4 GT | Credits Left: 7.5

  • May 16, 2024 17:09
    Weather Update!

    It is raining in Hyderabad!

    Precipitation: 35%

    Humidity: 82%

    Wind: 16 km/h

  • May 16, 2024 16:51
    Livestreaming and telecast info:

    Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match on May 16?

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match online?

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • May 16, 2024 16:39
    Match Preview!!!

    SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: In battle of contrasts, Sunrisers Hyderabad looks to confirm playoffs spot with win against Gujarat Titans

    Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2024, showcasing contrasting batting approaches and struggling bowling line-ups.

  • May 16, 2024 16:21
    Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar , Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav. 

    Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi. 

  • May 16, 2024 16:21
    Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. 

    Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan. 

  • May 16, 2024 16:04
    SRH vs GT head-to-head record in IPL

    Matches played: 4

    SRH won: 1

    GT won: 3

    Last result: GT won by 7 wickets (Ahmedabad, 2024) 

  • May 16, 2024 15:57
    SQUADS

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh. 

    Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra. 

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs GT Toss and Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to flip coin at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. DP Manu, Neeraj Chopra’s closest competitor at Federation Cup, eyes Paris 2024 spot after miss at Bhubaneswar
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. From almost relegation to ‘good ebenings’ in Champions League: Aston Villa’s journey symbolises ‘the beautiful’ in football
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Badminton: Satwik-Chirag, Meiraba enter quarterfinals of Thailand Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: What happens if SRH vs GT match is washed out in Hyderabad due to rain?
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather forecast: Will rain disrupt IPL 2024 match on May 18
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs GT Toss and Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to flip coin at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Undeterred by World Cup snub, Rilee Rossouw fashions simple ‘see the ball, hit the ball’ approach to ride modern T20 wave
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs GT Toss and Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to flip coin at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. DP Manu, Neeraj Chopra’s closest competitor at Federation Cup, eyes Paris 2024 spot after miss at Bhubaneswar
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. From almost relegation to ‘good ebenings’ in Champions League: Aston Villa’s journey symbolises ‘the beautiful’ in football
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Badminton: Satwik-Chirag, Meiraba enter quarterfinals of Thailand Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment