SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates; Toss at 7PM IST

Livestreaming and telecast info:

Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match on May 16?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match online?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.