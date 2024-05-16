SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates; Toss at 7PM IST

- May 16, 2024 18:32A win or a washed out game tonight is enough for SRH to qualify for payoffs this season!
- May 16, 2024 18:20Here’s what happened the last time both sides clashed!
- May 16, 2024 17:58Abhishek’s performance in IPL 2024 will help him play for India: Markram
- May 16, 2024 17:41Assistant coach Simon Helmot confident about Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playoffs chances
- May 16, 2024 17:29Dream 11 Team prediction
WICKET KEEPERS
Heinrich Klaasen
BATTERS
Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudharsan
ALL ROUNDERS
Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tewatia
BOWLERS
Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Team Composition: SRH 7-4 GT | Credits Left: 7.5
- May 16, 2024 17:09Weather Update!
It is raining in Hyderabad!
Precipitation: 35%
Humidity: 82%
Wind: 16 km/h
- May 16, 2024 16:51Livestreaming and telecast info:
Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match on May 16?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match online?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- May 16, 2024 16:21Gujarat Titans Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar , Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav.
Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.
- May 16, 2024 16:21Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.
- May 16, 2024 16:04SRH vs GT head-to-head record in IPL
Matches played: 4
SRH won: 1
GT won: 3
Last result: GT won by 7 wickets (Ahmedabad, 2024)
- May 16, 2024 15:57SQUADS
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra.
