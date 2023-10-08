India registered its second-lowest PowerPlay score in the ODI World Cup during its match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The side ended the first 10 overs at 27 for three in its campaign opener. This was just three runs better than its lowest-ever - 24/4 against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup in England.

Chasing a total of 200, India lost Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer for ducks. Mitchell Starc picked Kishan’s wicket, the first of the innings, before Josh Hazlewood removed Rohit and Iyer to leave India three-down for just two runs.

Virat Kohli, who initiated the rebuild along with KL Rahul, was dropped on 12 by Mitchell Marsh off Hazlewood. India recorded 43 dot balls in the 10 overs and could find the fence only twice.

India’s lowest scores in PowerPlay in ODI World Cups