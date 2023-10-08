ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka fined 10 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa

Sri Lanka has been fined 10 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in its ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup opener on Saturday, October 7 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Former Indian fast-bowler, Javagal Srinath, who was the match referee of the game imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be 2 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge.

Sri Lanka was beaten by 102 runs after the Proteas’ batters accumulated a massive 428 in the 50 overs. In reply, the island nation was bowled out for 326 runs in 44.5 overs.

Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from the defeat when it plays against Pakistan on October 10 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the high-flying South African team will next take on Australia at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on October 12.