Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Markram breaks record with 49-ball century in SA vs SL WC 2023 match

Aiden Markram hit a 49-ball hundred and became the fastest centurion in the ICC World Cup during the ongoing South Africa vs Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Here’s the list of the fastest centurions in the World Cup.