Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Markram breaks record with 49-ball century in SA vs SL WC 2023 match

Aiden Markram hit a 49-ball hundred and became the fastest centurion in the ICC World Cup during the ongoing South Africa vs Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 18:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Aiden Markram during the ICC Cricket World Cup.
South Africa's Aiden Markram during the ICC Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

South Africa’s Aiden Markram during the ICC Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Aiden Markram hit a 49-ball hundred and became the fastest centurion in the ICC World Cup during the ongoing South Africa vs Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Highest ODI World Cup totals: South Africa hits 428/5, breaks record for highest score in SA vs SL WC 2023 match

Here’s the list of the fastest centurions in the World Cup.

FASTEST HUNDREDS IN WORLD CUP
Aiden Markram off 49 balls - South Africavs Sri Lanka - Delhi, 2023 (Final Score: 108)
Kevin O’Brian off 50 balls - Ireland vs England - Bangalore, 2011 (Final Score: 113)
Glenn Maxwell off 51 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Sydney, 2015 (Final Score: 102)
AB de Villiers off 52 balls - South Africa vs West Indies - Sydney, 2015 (Final Score: 162*)
Eoin Morgan off 57 balls - England vs Afghanistan - Manchester, 2019 (Final Score: 148*)
Mathew Hayden off 66 balls - Australia vs South Africa - Basseterre, 2007 (Final Score: 101)
John Davison off 67 balls - Canada vs West Indies - Centurion, 2003 (Final Score: 111)
Paul Stirling off 70 balls - Ireland vs Netherlands - Kolkata, 2011 (Final Score: 101)
Kumar Sangakkara off 70 balls - Sri Lanka vs England - Wellington, 2015 (Final Score: 117*)
Adam Gilchrist off 72 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Bridgetown, 2007 (Final Score: 149)
Kumar Sangakkara off 73 balls - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Melbourne, 2015 (Final Score: 105*)
Shaiman Anwar off 79 balls - UAE vs Ireland - Brisbane, 2015 (Final Score: 106)
Brendan Taylor off 79 balls - Zimbabwe vs Ireland - Hobart, 2015 (Final Score: 121)

