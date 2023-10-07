Aiden Markram hit a 49-ball hundred and became the fastest centurion in the ICC World Cup during the ongoing South Africa vs Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.
ALSO READ | Highest ODI World Cup totals: South Africa hits 428/5, breaks record for highest score in SA vs SL WC 2023 match
Here’s the list of the fastest centurions in the World Cup.
FASTEST HUNDREDS IN WORLD CUP
Aiden Markram off 49 balls - South Africavs Sri Lanka - Delhi, 2023 (Final Score: 108)
Kevin O’Brian off 50 balls - Ireland vs England - Bangalore, 2011 (Final Score: 113)
Glenn Maxwell off 51 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Sydney, 2015 (Final Score: 102)
AB de Villiers off 52 balls - South Africa vs West Indies - Sydney, 2015 (Final Score: 162*)
Eoin Morgan off 57 balls - England vs Afghanistan - Manchester, 2019 (Final Score: 148*)
Mathew Hayden off 66 balls - Australia vs South Africa - Basseterre, 2007 (Final Score: 101)
John Davison off 67 balls - Canada vs West Indies - Centurion, 2003 (Final Score: 111)
Paul Stirling off 70 balls - Ireland vs Netherlands - Kolkata, 2011 (Final Score: 101)
Kumar Sangakkara off 70 balls - Sri Lanka vs England - Wellington, 2015 (Final Score: 117*)
Adam Gilchrist off 72 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Bridgetown, 2007 (Final Score: 149)
Kumar Sangakkara off 73 balls - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Melbourne, 2015 (Final Score: 105*)
Shaiman Anwar off 79 balls - UAE vs Ireland - Brisbane, 2015 (Final Score: 106)
Brendan Taylor off 79 balls - Zimbabwe vs Ireland - Hobart, 2015 (Final Score: 121)
Latest on Sportstar
- World Cup 2023: All-round Mehidy, evergreen Shakib hand Bangladesh easy six-wicket win over Afghanistan
- Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Markram breaks record with 49-ball century in SA vs SL WC 2023 match
- LIVE South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score, World Cup 2023: SA gets 428/5 - highest total in World Cups; Markram, de Kock, Dussen hit hundreds
- Highest ODI World Cup totals: South Africa hits 428/5, breaks record for highest score in SA vs SL WC 2023 match
- Top 10 highest ODI team scores: England leads list with 498/4
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE