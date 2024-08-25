MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India goes down fighting to Indonesia 1-3 in first U-17 football friendly

The Ishfaq Ahmed-coached side is playing the friendlies in its build-up for the SAFF U-17 Championships in Bhutan and AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 21:10 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India lost to Indonesia in the first U-17 friendly.
India lost to Indonesia in the first U-17 friendly. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India lost to Indonesia in the first U-17 friendly. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Levis Zangminlun’s second-half strike was not enough as a fighting India went down to Indonesia 1-3 in the first of their two away Under-17 friendlies in Gianyar on Sunday.

The host scored through Evandra Florasta (14th minute), Fandi Ahmad (50th) and Mierza Firjatullah (62nd).

Both the teams will meet again at the same venue on Tuesday.

The Ishfaq Ahmed-coached side is playing the friendlies in its build-up for the SAFF U-17 Championships in Bhutan and AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand.

The Blue Colts suffered an early setback after the hosts earned a penalty when Mierza Firjatullah rounded the goalkeeper and raced to the by-line before Mohammed Kaif brought him down and got himself booked.

Florasta sent Aheibam Suraj Singh the wrong way to put Indonesia ahead.

India’s first shot on target came in the 23rd minute when Bharat Lairenjam tested Dafa Setiawarman with a low strike.

A minute later, Ahongshangbam Samson nearly equalised, hitting the crossbar with a left-footed half-volley from 25 yards.

Suraj remained busy under the bar as he denied Firjatullah with a great one-on-one save before denying Fabio Azkairawan’s free-kick.

Also read | Mohun Bagan SG to meet Mumbai City in ISL opener on September 13

Five minutes before half-time, Bharat Lairenjam nearly scored after intercepting a back pass, but Indonesian captain Putu Panji cleared it off the line.

Early in the second half, Vishal Yadav missed a golden chance to equalise, and Indonesia punished India by doubling its lead through Ahmad.

India quickly responded with Levis Zangminlun scoring after hitting the post, but hopes of a comeback were dashed when Firjatullah added Indonesia’s third.

Despite a late push, including strong performances from substitutes Hemneichung Lunkim and Manbhakupar Malngiang, India could not find another goal.

Related stories

Related Topics

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wolves vs Chelsea: A minute’s silence observed before Premier League match in memory of Matija Sarkic
    Team Sportstar
  2. India goes down fighting to Indonesia 1-3 in first U-17 football friendly
    PTI
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, India schedule: Para Taekwondo events with dates, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. WOL vs CHE, Premier League 2024-25: Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Wolves 6-2
    Reuters
  5. Wolves vs Chelsea Highlights: WOL 2-6 CHE, Madueke scores a hattrick, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. India goes down fighting to Indonesia 1-3 in first U-17 football friendly
    PTI
  2. Full list of ISL 2024-25 fixtures from September to December
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal ISL 2024-25 Schedule: EBFC opens league against Bengaluru FC, plays Mohun Bagan on October 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 schedule: BFC to begin Indian Super League campaign against East Bengal FC on Sep 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 Schedule: MCFC to visit Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Indian Super League season opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wolves vs Chelsea: A minute’s silence observed before Premier League match in memory of Matija Sarkic
    Team Sportstar
  2. India goes down fighting to Indonesia 1-3 in first U-17 football friendly
    PTI
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, India schedule: Para Taekwondo events with dates, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. WOL vs CHE, Premier League 2024-25: Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Wolves 6-2
    Reuters
  5. Wolves vs Chelsea Highlights: WOL 2-6 CHE, Madueke scores a hattrick, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment