India goes down fighting to Indonesia 1-3 in first U-17 football friendly

Levis Zangminlun’s second-half strike was not enough as a fighting India went down to Indonesia 1-3 in the first of their two away Under-17 friendlies in Gianyar on Sunday.

The host scored through Evandra Florasta (14th minute), Fandi Ahmad (50th) and Mierza Firjatullah (62nd).

Both the teams will meet again at the same venue on Tuesday.

The Ishfaq Ahmed-coached side is playing the friendlies in its build-up for the SAFF U-17 Championships in Bhutan and AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand.

The Blue Colts suffered an early setback after the hosts earned a penalty when Mierza Firjatullah rounded the goalkeeper and raced to the by-line before Mohammed Kaif brought him down and got himself booked.

Florasta sent Aheibam Suraj Singh the wrong way to put Indonesia ahead.

India’s first shot on target came in the 23rd minute when Bharat Lairenjam tested Dafa Setiawarman with a low strike.

A minute later, Ahongshangbam Samson nearly equalised, hitting the crossbar with a left-footed half-volley from 25 yards.

Suraj remained busy under the bar as he denied Firjatullah with a great one-on-one save before denying Fabio Azkairawan’s free-kick.

Five minutes before half-time, Bharat Lairenjam nearly scored after intercepting a back pass, but Indonesian captain Putu Panji cleared it off the line.

Early in the second half, Vishal Yadav missed a golden chance to equalise, and Indonesia punished India by doubling its lead through Ahmad.

India quickly responded with Levis Zangminlun scoring after hitting the post, but hopes of a comeback were dashed when Firjatullah added Indonesia’s third.

Despite a late push, including strong performances from substitutes Hemneichung Lunkim and Manbhakupar Malngiang, India could not find another goal.