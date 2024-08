The Indian Super League 2024-25 season kicks off on September 13, Friday, with a clash between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Bengaluru FC finished its last season at a lowly 10th place on the points table, and will be looking to put that behind it as the side begins the new campaign against East Bengal on September 14 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in its backyard.

Complete list of fixtures of Bengaluru FC in ISL 2024-25 (until December 30)