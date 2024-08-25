Defending Indian Super League winners Mumbai City FC will travel to Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its opening encounter of the new ISL season, the league announced on Sunday.
The rematch of the ISL 2023-24 final will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on September 13, 2024.
In its first home game of the season, MCFC will take on Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on October 2, 2024.
Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 Schedule (until december):
- Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata - September 13, 2024 - 7:30 pm
- Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur - September 21, 2024 - 5:00 pm
- Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai - October 2, 2024 - 7:30 pm
- FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa - October 19, 2024 - 5:00 pm
- Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai - October 27, 2024 - 7:30 pm
- Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai - November 3, 2024 - 7:30 pm
- Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai - November 9, 2024 - 5:00 pm
- Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC - Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai - November 26, 2024 - 7:30 pm
- Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai - November 30, 2024 - 5:00 pm
- Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar - December 5, 2024 - 7:30 pm
