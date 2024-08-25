  • Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata - September 13, 2024 - 7:30 pm
  • Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur - September 21, 2024 - 5:00 pm
  • Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai - October 2, 2024 - 7:30 pm
  • FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa - October 19, 2024 - 5:00 pm
  • Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai - October 27, 2024 - 7:30 pm
  • Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai - November 3, 2024 - 7:30 pm
  • Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai - November 9, 2024 - 5:00 pm
  • Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC - Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai - November 26, 2024 - 7:30 pm
  • Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai - November 30, 2024 - 5:00 pm
  • Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar - December 5, 2024 - 7:30 pm