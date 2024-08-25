Defending Indian Super League winners Mumbai City FC will travel to Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its opening encounter of the new ISL season, the league announced on Sunday.

The rematch of the ISL 2023-24 final will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on September 13, 2024.

In its first home game of the season, MCFC will take on Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on October 2, 2024.

Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 Schedule (until december):