MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 19 to be first Kolkata derby of season

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield champion will play East Bengal in the first senior derby of the season, in the ISL 2024-25 at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 19.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 19:17 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC were supposed to play in the Durand Cup 2024, but the Group A match was abandoned due to lack of adequate security.
File photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC were supposed to play in the Durand Cup 2024, but the Group A match was abandoned due to lack of adequate security. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC were supposed to play in the Durand Cup 2024, but the Group A match was abandoned due to lack of adequate security. | Photo Credit: PTI

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 schedule: MDSC to begin Indian Super League campaign against NorthEast United FC on Sep 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 Schedule: KBFC to kick off Indian Super League season at home against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 19 to be first Kolkata derby of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG to meet Mumbai City in Indian Super League opener on September 13
    Team Sportstar
  5. About 15 crores spent, spruced up bucket seats, floodlights – Hyderabad gears up for Intercontinental Cup in style
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 schedule: MDSC to begin Indian Super League campaign against NorthEast United FC on Sep 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: History of Paralympics- How the Games have changed since the first edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil, Bhagyashree Jadhav named India’s flagbearers for opening ceremony
    PTI
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: How did India perform at Tokyo Paralympic Games? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Satya Prakash named chef de mission of Indian contingent
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment