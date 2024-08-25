ISL 2024-25: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 19 to be first Kolkata derby of season

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield champion will play East Bengal in the first senior derby of the season, in the ISL 2024-25 at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 19.
More to follow.
