India vs Australia World Cup 2023: Live match updates, latest photos, records, highlights from Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium

India began its World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Pat Cummins chose to bat on a wicket that looked like it would slow down as the day progressed.
A big miss for the Indian side was Shubman Gill who did not travel to the ground with the side. Reports suggest he is down with the flu and has not recovered on time to feature in India’s campaign opener.
Infamous pitch invader Daniel Jarvis, known better as Jarvo 69, was in Chennai too, running up to Virat Kohli before he was ushered out of the playing area.