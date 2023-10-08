India at World Cup 2023: Meet the Indian cricket team, through the eyes of their childhood coaches

Dinesh Lad oversaw Rohit Sharma’s evolution from an off-spinner to one of the most celebrated batters the nation has seen. Check out Rohit’s story through the eyes of his guru.
Delhi Cricket Academy coach Raj Kumar Sharma has seen Virat Kohli evolve from an energetic Punjabi boy who wanted to do everything on a cricket field to a leader in the sport who has galvanized a nation. Check out his story here
Sometimes the hero, sometimes a villain, always in the thick of it - KL Rahul’s journey has been fascinating. Samuel Jayaraj, Rahul’s coach in his formative years in Mangaluru, talks about his ward’s journey.
Shubman Gill was always destined to be a batting phenom. This is the story of how he got there, through the eyes of Sukhwinder Singh Tinku (in pic) and Karsan Ghavri.
Ex-Navyman Kapil Pandey found a perfect match for his expectations of hard work and passion in Kuldeep Yadav. Here’s how Kuldeep overcame financial hardships, selection trouble and self doubt to become one of India’s most bankable spinners.
Badruddin Siddiqui’s stable has produced several era-defining talents. Mohammed Shami is perhaps the most successful and the one who has his heart. Here’s the pacer’s story through his coach’s eyes.
Hardik Pandya has had to be strong to get to where he has. The men behind his rise and revival - Jitendra Singh, Vinit Wadkar and Kiran More - paint an unflinching portrait of his career.
Mohammed Mahboob Ahmed, Siraj’s first coach, tells the story of Mohammed Siraj, who has been laughing in the face of adversity his whole life.
Ishan Kishan has become a cherished member of his coach Uttam Mazumdar’s family. The coach traces his student’s rise and rise in the Indian cricketing ecosystem.
Suryakumar Yadav’s first coach Ashok Aswal reveals on how he tuned out the noise to get clarity — and lots of runs ahead of a crucial World Cup campaign.
Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greatest cricketers India has produced. His journey went through the lands of St. Bedes school, Chennai and its coach C.K. Vijaya Kumar. Here’s his story,