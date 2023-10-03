Suryakumar Yadav’s origin story: How SKY became Mr. 360

In the bustling cricket landscape of Mumbai, where young talents often emerge with dreams but uncertain paths, a teenage Suryakumar Yadav stood out with remarkable clarity. Under the guidance of Ashok Aswalkar, a local coach in Chembur, central Mumbai, Suryakumar, known affectionately as Surya, boldly declared his ambition: “ Mujhe bahut bada cricket khelna hai (I want to play really big league cricket).”

At that time, Surya may not have possessed the same level of talent or prolific scoring ability as some of his peers, but Aswalkar, who has been nurturing young talents for nearly three decades, recognised this fearless mindset.

Suryakumar’s journey from those early days in BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) to the Mumbai maidans and ultimately to the heights of the IPL as “SKY” with Kolkata Knight Riders and then Mumbai Indians has been a testament to his unwavering determination and courage. Despite social media fame and a new moniker, for those who’ve known him, he has always been the resolute Surya.

“Surya’s power-hitting prowess was evident from our coaching days at the BARC ground in 2002–03. At just 12–13 years old, he effortlessly cleared the 65-yard boundary, even without a high-quality bat,” recalls Aswalkar. “My task was to encourage him to play straight, but once he stepped onto the field, he marched to his beat. He often ignored advice and improvised as he pleased, which is why he doesn’t boast towering scores in local school or age-group cricket.”

Despite hailing from Mumbai’s renowned lineage of batsmanship, Suryakumar has always been an anomaly and a standout. While he can play with conventional technique, he prefers to improvise. Rather than accumulating runs for the sake of records, he has always focused on scoring effectively, a trait ingrained in him since childhood.

Unlike most of Mumbai’s batting sensations, young Surya from the BARC campus didn’t receive much media attention, even from local cricket-focused newspapers. He wasn’t a child prodigy like many cricket stars, and is considered a late bloomer.

Fostering talent: Suryakumar Yadav’s childhood coach, Ashok Aswalkar, has played a pivotal role in his overall development. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Aswalkar refers to himself as ‘the other Ashok’ in Surya’s lesser-known journey. He does this because Surya’s father’s name is also Ashok, who was a scientist at BARC. Aswalkar recalls an incident from his early days involving Surya’s father, Ashok Yadav. While Aswalkar and other coaches commuted by local train from Chembur or Govandi stations, Yadav Sr. would ensure Surya’s transportation, either in his car or on a moped.

“But never did he enter the station and carry Surya’s kitbag. ‘That’s his work,’ he used to say. When the parents realise that a child has to learn to carry the kitbag on his shoulders, a coach’s job becomes easier since we know that the parents realise they cannot spoon-feed the child,” Aswalkar says.

“When Surya started making a name and was either representing Mumbai or called to the MCA Academy at BKC. His parents told him clearly: ‘You will either train with MCA coaches or with Ashok sir’. For a player as versatile as Surya, he did not get into correcting the technique.”

When Suryakumar was appointed vice-captain of KKR and Mumbai’s captain within months, he did get carried away for a while. Aswalkar, his coach, was perturbed by the rumours and murmurs, even from the security guards at the BARC colony.

However, during a candid conversation around 2017 or 2018, Surya seemed transformed. Late nights with friends and a flashy lifestyle gave way to a more focused approach. Supported by his wife, Devisha, he embarked on a determined journey to resurrect his childhood dream. “Look, there is no doubt he got carried away. But how you rise after a fall defines your character. That’s what Surya is all about,” says Aswalkar.

“Forget about everything else, he was even dropped from Mumbai’s team. In hindsight, I feel it may have worked in his favour. I always tell him: ‘With Devisha’s support, the five years that many feel you were pushed back has made you into the cricketer and the player you are now’”. Despite witnessing numerous cricketers surge ahead on the national and international stage, Suryakumar remained steadfast in his pursuit. With the support of his wife, he restructured his daily routine. He performed consistently well, especially in shorter formats, but an India call-up remained elusive for nearly two years.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu presenting the Sportstar trophy to Suryakumar Yadav, captain of Vijay Manjrekar XI and Player of the Tournament. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU PHOTO LIBRARY

Even when it seemed certain for India’s tour to Australia in late 2020 after a stellar IPL season in the UAE, disappointment struck. This period, marked by his disappointment, was a crucial test in his comeback journey. Aswalkar acknowledges Surya’s resilience during those 15 days when he continued to train diligently despite his dashed hopes. “He had shut himself down from the outside world. ‘ Media wale satate rahte hain. Aaj bhi mera naam nahin hai (the media is hounding me, I am still not included in the team)’, he would say.

But all I told him was ‘ Mehnat karte rehne ka, ghar chale jaane ka (keep working hard and go back home)’. Once he was through that phase, I knew that there would be no looking back for him.”

Since then, Suryakumar has soared to new heights. While his ODI statistics may not fully reflect his talent, he has become a crucial cog in India’s T20 cricket, shining in both the IPL and international T20 matches.

With the upcoming World Cup in India, Aswalkar hopes Surya can prove himself on this grand stage. It’s a moment that aligns perfectly with the dreams he had for big-league cricket two decades ago.

