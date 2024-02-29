MagazineBuy Print

Advani records easy win but Ishpreet stunned at round of 16 in CCI Snooker

Advani staved off a spirited fight from the young cueist Digvijay Kadian to win 37-81, 83-40, 41-83, 6-98, 94-2, 73-23, 67-5, 94-34 in his round of 16 match.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 20:52 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: The multiple times world champion Advani had a solitary break of 72 in the eight frame while Kadian compiled a break of 94 in the fourth.
File Photo: The multiple times world champion Advani had a solitary break of 72 in the eight frame while Kadian compiled a break of 94 in the fourth. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: The multiple times world champion Advani had a solitary break of 72 in the eight frame while Kadian compiled a break of 94 in the fourth. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defending champion Pankaj Advani cleared the round of 16 with a 5-3 win over Digvijay Kadian but Ishpreet Singh Chadha was beaten 0-5 by Kamal Chawla in the CCI Snooker Classic tournament here on Thursday.

Advani staved off a spirited fight from the young cueist Kadian to win 37-81, 83-40, 41-83, 6-98, 94-2, 73-23, 67-5, 94-34 in his round of 16 match. The multiple times world champion Advani had a solitary break of 72 in the eight frame while Kadian compiled a break of 94 in the fourth.

Chawla kept it simple against Chadha who went down without putting up a fight. Chawla capitalised to build useful breaks, to secure a win 83-4, 53-36, 92-5, 70-14, 77-14 and a place in the final eight.

Meanwhile, Habib Sabah from Bahrain who is also an IBSF World Masters Snooker champion, lost to Laxman Rawat.

Laxman constructed breaks of 80, 60 and 66 to outdo Sabah by a margin of 60-69, 60-66, 80-48, 64-36, 88-49, 77-19, 45-71, 81-54 and emerge 5-3 winner.

Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Nichani beat Hasan Badami 5-3 in their round of 16 match wherein there was not a single break recorded. Nichani won 21-71, 65-48, 79-29, 13-77, 67-39, 14-67, 51-30, 62-43 against Badami.

The 21-year-old Rayaan Razmi brushed aside the challenge from J Varun Kumar racing to a 5-1 win. Razmi posted a 94-26, 66-50, 74-26, 25-135, 83-39, 71-2 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
