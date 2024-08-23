IBSF U17, U21 World Championships, once a launchpad for Ronnie O-Sullivan, to begin in Bengaluru from August 24

The IBSF World under-17 (boys) and under-21 (boys and girls) snooker championship commences at the KSBA here on Saturday.

The field is depleted, given that there are no players from traditional powerhouses, England and China. Youngsters from these two nations skipped this tournament to pursue their goal of making it on the professional snooker circuit.

The World under-17 and under-21 Snooker Championship, an amateur event, does not offer professional tour slots to the top performers. This greatly reduces the incentive for young talent to compete in this championship.

“Players from England are focussed on competing in the qualifying rounds of the professional tour,” IBSF Vice President Jim Leacy told the media here on Friday.

Despite this tournament not offering a pathway to the senior pro circuit, a good performance here will add great value to a young player’s resume, Leacy added.

Jim Leacy (2nd left), Vice President, International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF), Joseph Lo (left), Treasurer - IBSF, and Tournament Director, S Balasubramaniam (2nd right), President BSFI and KSBA, and H E Anand, Secretary, ahead of IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships 2024, for the Under-17 Men and the Under-21 Men & Women categories. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

It is a similar case for cueists from China, who are competing in various professional events in the country.

Players from Pakistan will not be seen in action here, due to visa and other issues.

The winner and runner-up here will qualify for the IBSF World Senior Snooker Championship and the World Games.

The city and KSBA hold special memories of hosting the 1991 edition of the tournament. The tournament was won by Ronnie O’ Sullivan, who went on to become one of the greatest snooker players of all time.

Ken Doherty, Marco Fu, Ricky Walden, Neil Robertson and Gary Wilson are some of the other popular names who have won this tournament in the past.