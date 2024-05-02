MagazineBuy Print

Seven-time winner O’Sullivan out of world championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid to capture a record eighth world snooker title came crashing down on Wednesday when he was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Stuart Bingham.

Published : May 02, 2024 08:50 IST , Sheffield, United Kingdom - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ronnie O’Sullivan out of world championships.
Ronnie O’Sullivan out of world championships. | Photo Credit: GEORGE WOOD
infoIcon

Ronnie O’Sullivan out of world championships. | Photo Credit: GEORGE WOOD

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid to capture a record eighth world snooker title came crashing down on Wednesday when he was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Stuart Bingham.

Bingham, the 2015 champion, came through 13-10 and will face Welsh qualifier Jak Jones for a place in the final.

Jones stunned former champion Judd Trump 13-9 in his quarter-final.

“I had a little cry in my dressing room, I was fearing the worst,” said Bingham.

“I don’t know how I’ve held myself together.”

Bingham, who has lost his place in the world’s top 16, pulled away from an increasingly agitated O’Sullivan, reeling off the final three frames to seal a nerve-jangling win.

“I’m actually really happy to be honest, it’s just the way it goes sometimes,” O’Sullivan told the BBC.

“I feel like I’m actually getting through the ball, which is more important to me at this stage. It’s been a worrying couple of years.

“Not the win I’d have liked to have had, but that’s snooker. That’s the way it goes. Good luck to Stuart.”

David Gilbert capped a remarkable career resurgence as he wrapped up a 13-8 win over Stephen Maguire to seal a place in the semifinals for the first time since 2019.

Gilbert will take on Kyren Wilson next after the 12th seed polished off a 13-8 win over four-time champion John Higgins.

Gilbert’s win means three qualifiers have reached the semi-finals for the first time since the first year the tournament was staged at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre in 1977.

Ronnie O’Sullivan

