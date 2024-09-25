MagazineBuy Print

World 6-Red Snooker C’Ship: Chawla wins gold, India clinches three more bronze

In the women’s category, India’s Vidya was unable to defend her title, finishing with a bronze medal after a hard-fought semifinal loss to Hong Kong’s Ng On Yee, with the scoreline at 2-4.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 22:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Kamal Chawla in action during the Asian Snooker Tour tournament at KSBA in Bengaluru on April 22, 2019.
Kamal Chawla in action during the Asian Snooker Tour tournament at KSBA in Bengaluru on April 22, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SUDHAKARA JAIN
infoIcon

Kamal Chawla in action during the Asian Snooker Tour tournament at KSBA in Bengaluru on April 22, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SUDHAKARA JAIN

Indian veteran Kamal Chawla clinched his maiden IBSF World 6-Red title with a commanding 6-2 victory over Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal in the final of the IBSF World Men’s 6-Red Snooker Championship here on Wednesday.

India also bagged three more bronze medals through Malkeet Singh, Vidya Pillai and Keerthana Pandian.

This triumph marks a significant turnaround for Chawla, who was the runner-up in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

The 45-year-old faced an early setback, dropping the first two frames to Iqbal (23-47, 18-47).

However, demonstrating remarkable resilience, Chawla staged a stellar comeback, winning six consecutive frames (71-0, 41-7, 64-0, 43-0, 33-20, 36-29) to seal his victory.

ALSO READ: Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways, Army through to semifinal 

His path to the final included a stunning semifinal win over Germany’s Richard Wienold, where he triumphed in the decider on a black ball, leaving the outcome uncertain until the final shot was pocketed.

Malkeet Singh clinched the bronze in the same category after losing his semifinal to 0-6 to Iqbal earlier in the day.

In the women’s category, India’s Vidya was unable to defend her title, finishing with a bronze medal after a hard-fought semifinal loss to Hong Kong’s Ng On Yee, with the scoreline at 2-4.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Pandian also settled for bronze, falling 0-4 to Fong Mei Mei of Hong Kong in her semifinal match.

