Natasha has prayers answered as she wins IBSF World Under-21 Women’s Snooker Championship

Narucha fluffed a regulation pot on the pink, and sank to the ground in despair. Natasha was thrilled to be back on the table to wrap up the match.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 20:49 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Home favourite Natasha, who claimed her first world title, prevailed in a scrappy encounter dominated by long phases of safety play.
Home favourite Natasha, who claimed her first world title, prevailed in a scrappy encounter dominated by long phases of safety play. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Home favourite Natasha, who claimed her first world title, prevailed in a scrappy encounter dominated by long phases of safety play. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

Natasha Chethan held her nerve to overcome Thailand’s Narucha Phoemphul in the final of the IBSF World Under-21 Women’s Snooker Championship at KSBA here on Wednesday.

Home favourite Natasha, who claimed her first world title, prevailed in a scrappy encounter dominated by long phases of safety play.

The match came down to the deciding fifth frame, when Natasha moved five points ahead by potting the brown and blue. The Bengaluru teenager took on the double for the pink, but missed the shot.

Narucha fluffed a regulation pot on the pink, and sank to the ground in despair. Natasha was thrilled to be back on the table to wrap up the match.

“I prayed to all the Gods, and my prayers were answered,” Natasha said on the tense finish.

The big occasion, in general, stifled both players’ attacking instincts. Potting, break building and positional play took a back seat. The slow burner lasted three hours and 40 minutes.

Narucha had made a bright start to the outing, recording a sharp 31-break to take the first frame.

IBSF World Snooker Championship

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
