MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

For several players around the world, this World Cup could mark their last appearance. Let’s hope they leave on a high, even if their teams don’t go on to lift the trophy.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 11:17 IST - 3 MINS READ

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar
Hardik Pandya began to bowl a lot more than a few months ago, and not only that, but he is picking important wickets too.
Hardik Pandya began to bowl a lot more than a few months ago, and not only that, but he is picking important wickets too. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya began to bowl a lot more than a few months ago, and not only that, but he is picking important wickets too. | Photo Credit: AFP

The last three World Cups have been won by the countries hosting the event. India started the trend by winning in 2011, followed by Australia, who beat co-hosts New Zealand in the finals in 2015, and in the last tournament in England in 2019, it was England who had the rub of the green and won the tournament for the first time, and that too in a super over.

ALSO READ
Shreyas Iyer origin story: From Shivaji Park Gymkhana to World Cup via a fulfilling dinner

Over the years, the World Cups have become far more competitive as players from all the countries have gained more experience playing white-ball cricket in the T20 leagues that have mushroomed all over the world. Of course, this World Cup is a 50-over side event, but the players bring the T20 boldness and innovativeness into the 50-over game and liven things up considerably. It will thus be a surprise if there are any easy matches in this World Cup. Even the Netherlands, an associate member country, have earned their place by virtue of some stellar performances in the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, beating the huge score put up by former champions the West Indies. That the Caribbean Islands team is not in this edition of the World Cup is a lament that cricket lovers from all over the world are having. That said, they have been playing some ordinary cricket and have just not been able to win the close games.

ALSO READ
Siraj’s origin story: Overcoming adversity in style, and with kindness

The defending champions, England, are again the favourites to win the title. The disaster in the 2015 edition, where they were knocked out at the group stage itself, brought about a transformation in their thinking and approach to one-day cricket. They were shown the way by the runners-up of that tournament, New Zealand, who were touring England in the first half of the English summer. The swashbuckling manner in which New Zealand played under the leadership of Brendon McCullum was almost blindly copied by England, and they went on to win the one-day series by either scoring or chasing more than 300 runs in just about every game. Now, with Mccullum as the England Test team coach, their Test match batting is like in limited overs cricket, totally unafraid to take any bowling on. They are also blessed to have some of the game’s best all-rounders in their ranks. These players can change the direction of the game with both bat and ball.

ALSO READ
2023 ODI World Cup venues: MCA Stadium, Pune — capacity, entry points, pitch info and all you need to know

The Indians have a top team too, though in recent times they have struggled to defend even big totals put up by the batters. They still have some work to do regarding who their fifth bowler is going to be with Hardik Pandya, the sixth bowling option. Pandya began to bowl a lot more than a few months ago, and not only that, but he is picking important wickets too.

They, like any team, need a bit of luck in the knockouts to get through to the finals.

ALSO READ
From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

There’s Australia, of course, who are always contenders for the top prize in any tournament they play, and Pakistan, who on their day can beat the world, are in the mix too, along with the South Africans, who showed admirable temperament in coming from behind to win the recent one-day series against Australia. Their temperament has been their problem in the knockouts. But if the just-concluded series against Australia is any indication, they could well be the dark horses in the tournament.

The other teams, with due respect, can be party poopers at best, winning the odd match here and there, but it’s hard to see them going on to win the competition. For several players around the world, this World Cup could mark their last appearance. Let’s hope they leave on a high, even if their teams don’t go on to lift the trophy.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Hardik Pandya /

Brendon McCullum /

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis Highlights, Asian Games 2023: Sutirtha, Ayhika win bronze after loss vs DPR Korea in TT Women’s Doubles Semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ayhika-Sutirtha pair clinches bronze in women’s doubles table tennis at Asian Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cups: stats, records and trivia you must know!
    Mohandas Menon
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, October 2 - LIVE - Ayhika-Sutirtha pair wins bronze in women’s doubles table tennis; India stays fourth with 56 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022 medals tally: Sutirtha-Ayhika win bronze in table tennis, India wins 2 bronze in speed skating relay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on On The Write Line

  1. Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup
    Sunil Gavaskar
  2. Dhoni, Neeraj, Kapil, ISRO chief also deserve BCCI’s Golden Ticket for ICC World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Gavaskar: Indian cricket is way too big now for any selection hanky-panky
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: No shame in losing to West Indies, but T20I series defeat a wake-up call for India
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: All for a good night’s sleep
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis Highlights, Asian Games 2023: Sutirtha, Ayhika win bronze after loss vs DPR Korea in TT Women’s Doubles Semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ayhika-Sutirtha pair clinches bronze in women’s doubles table tennis at Asian Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cups: stats, records and trivia you must know!
    Mohandas Menon
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, October 2 - LIVE - Ayhika-Sutirtha pair wins bronze in women’s doubles table tennis; India stays fourth with 56 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022 medals tally: Sutirtha-Ayhika win bronze in table tennis, India wins 2 bronze in speed skating relay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment