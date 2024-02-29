MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, OFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Vishnu scores for Red and Gold within 32 seconds

OFC vs EBFC: Follow live updates of the Odisha FC and East Bengal ISL 2023-24 clash from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Updated : Feb 29, 2024 19:37 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal players warmup ahead of their clash against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
East Bengal players warmup ahead of their clash against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: FSDL
lightbox-info

East Bengal players warmup ahead of their clash against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Follow Sportstar’s live blog of the Odisha FC and East Bengal ISL 2023-24 clash from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

  • February 29, 2024 19:37
    6’ OFC 0-1 EBFC

    Vishnu looked favourite to win the second ball in midfield and he did. He looks to make a clear run at goal but is stopped in his tracks by Delgado. East Bengal wins a foul. 

  • February 29, 2024 19:35
    4’ OFC 0-1 EBFC

    Vishnu looks for another as he takes a shot from distance. But this one lacks power and accuracy and it is an easy collect for Odisha FC keeper Amrinder. 

  • February 29, 2024 19:32
    GOAL
    1’ GOOALL! OFC 1-0 EBFC! VISHNU SCORES WITHIN 32 SECONDS!

    What a start we have at the Kalinga Stadium. Vishnu has found the net in just 32 seconds. Vishnu receives a throw-in and goes on a talismanic run. He glides past three Odisha players, cuts in and shoots at the near-post from inside the box, leaving Amrinder as a mere spectator. 

  • February 29, 2024 19:31
    Kick-off!

    The ISL 2023-24 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal is underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. 

  • February 29, 2024 19:01
    From the coach’s corner!

    Dimas Delgado, East Bengal assistant coach: “We know the way that Odisha FC is playing with, the style that they have, and we, with our weapons, will show them what we have, and make things difficult for them.”


    Sergio Lobera, Odisha FC head coach: “Every game is like a final. When you have six games left, every match and every three points matters for all the teams involved.”

  • February 29, 2024 18:36
    East Bengal starting line-up!

    east bengal lineup.jpg

  • February 29, 2024 18:32
    Odisha FC starting line-up!
  • February 29, 2024 18:15
    Head-to-Head Record!

    Played - 7


    Odisha FC - 5


    East Bengal FC - 1


    Draws - 1

  • February 29, 2024 18:04
    PREVIEW

    Odisha FC will square off against East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on February 29, Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.


    The Juggernauts need to fend off intense competition as teams have raised their game to challenge competitively for the coveted top spot in the standings.


    East Bengal FC is two points behind (18) the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC (20) and has a game in hand (16) as compared to the Red Miners (17) too.


    Odisha FC leads the second-placed Mumbai City FC (31) by a solitary point (32), and the Juggernauts have played an additional game (16) as compared to the Islanders (15).


    When and where is the Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?


    The Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. 


    How can you watch the Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match?


    The Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online). 


    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India

