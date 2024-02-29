Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, OFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Vishnu scores for Red and Gold within 32 seconds

PREVIEW

Odisha FC will square off against East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on February 29, Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

The Juggernauts need to fend off intense competition as teams have raised their game to challenge competitively for the coveted top spot in the standings.

East Bengal FC is two points behind (18) the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC (20) and has a game in hand (16) as compared to the Red Miners (17) too.

Odisha FC leads the second-placed Mumbai City FC (31) by a solitary point (32), and the Juggernauts have played an additional game (16) as compared to the Islanders (15).

When and where is the Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?

The Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

How can you watch the Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match?

The Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India