MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Odisha stays top after narrow win against East Bengal

Odisha FC is now at 35 points from 17 games and keep hold of its first spot in the standings after two successive draws against FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the build-up to this match.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 22:20 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC players celebrate after scoring its second goal against East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha FC players celebrate after scoring its second goal against East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Odisha FC players celebrate after scoring its second goal against East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Odisha FC built distance at the top of the table with a 2-1 comeback victory against East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Thursday.

The Juggernauts were tied on points with second-placed Mumbai City FC ahead of this match. However, they are now at 35 points from 17 games and keep hold of their first spot in the standings after two successive draws against FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the build-up to this match.

The sailing wasn’t as smooth for the home side though, with East Bengal FC winger Vishnu Puthiya making heads turn by notching the fastest goal by any player in the current ISL season to break the deadlock in the 32nd second of the match.

AS IT HAPPENED: Odisha FC vs East Bengal highlights

Right after the kickoff, Vishnu went dazzling down the right flank, picking the ball on the edge of the box, cutting into the middle, beating Jerry Lalrinzuala and outmanoeuvring Carlos Delgado before launching an instinctive shot beyond Odisha FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh to put his side ahead early on in the contest.

East Bengal FC had a fantastic chance to sustain the pressure secured through this early lead. However, its influence in the proceedings began waning as Odisha FC recovered from the early setback by playing to its strengths, with the striking duo of Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio sustaining pressure upfront and capitalising on their prowess from set pieces.

Mauricio had a shot from outside of the box swirling over the post in the 14th minute, but his tricky footwork came to the rescue, helping him earn a spot-kick as fullback Mohammad Rakip challenged to recover possession from him in the 38th minute.

Mauricio stepped up and drilled the ball powerfully at the top right corner to equalise scores and bag his seventh goal of the campaign.

It was also the third penalty that he converted this season, demonstrating his proficiency from 12 yards out and helping him get on the scoresheet, especially during a phase of the season when his Fijian counterpart Roy Krishna has outperformed him slightly.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG eyes league-double over resurging Jamshedpur FC

That momentum carried on for the Juggernauts in the second essay of the game, and it was Ahmed Jahouh who swung into the thick of things to help his side bag the winner, equalling his teammate Krishna to become the player to assist the second-most number of goals (24) after Hugo Boumous (32) in the history of the competition.

All of this came courtesy of a corner kick in the 61st minute, with his delivery landing in the path of former FC Goa star Princeton Rebello, who had started the game for Odisha FC.

Rebello reached the delivery and flicked it into the back of the net from a position where Prabsukhan Singh Gill could do nothing to thwart the goal, thus resulting in East Bengal FC facing its seventh loss of the ISL campaign.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

East Bengal /

Odisha FC /

Diego Mauricio

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shreevats Goswami alleges match-fixing in Kolkata league cricket; CAB says it’s probing
    PTI
  2. Odisha FC vs East Bengal highlights, OFC 2-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Princeton, Mauricio goals guide Juggernauts to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Odisha stays top after narrow win against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates, Live Streaming Info: Smriti falls after fifty, Richa key in RCB’s chase of 195
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS v HAZ; Ronaldo suspended, starting lineups in
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Odisha stays top after narrow win against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG eyes league-double over resurging Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Manipur seals quarterfinal spot; Railways stuns defending champion Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF to start Swami Vivekananda men’s U20 National Championships in Chhattisgarh in April
    PTI
  5. Odisha FC vs East Bengal highlights, OFC 2-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Princeton, Mauricio goals guide Juggernauts to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shreevats Goswami alleges match-fixing in Kolkata league cricket; CAB says it’s probing
    PTI
  2. Odisha FC vs East Bengal highlights, OFC 2-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Princeton, Mauricio goals guide Juggernauts to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Odisha stays top after narrow win against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates, Live Streaming Info: Smriti falls after fifty, Richa key in RCB’s chase of 195
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS v HAZ; Ronaldo suspended, starting lineups in
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment