ISL 2023-24: Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG eyes league-double over resurging Jamshedpur FC

Mohun Bagan, placed third, will be hoping to strengthen its claim for the League Winners Shield while Jamshedpur FC will be look to cement its place in the knockouts.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 21:47 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
After drawing goalless against current league leader Odisha FC while visiting it in the previous outing, Mohun Bagan will be looking to go all out against another "Easterner." | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to continue its resurgence under new coach Antonio Lopez Habas when it meets Jamshedpur FC, another team undergoing resurrection, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

In terms of efficiency so far in the tournament, Mohun Bagan is a bit ahead, having won nine and drawn three to tally 30 points from 15 matches. Jamshedpur, sitting sixth in the standings with 20 points, has gained from five wins and five draws in 17 matches this season.

Mohun Bagan, placed third, will be hoping to strengthen its claim for the League Winners Shield while Jamshedpur – a former Shield winner – will be looking to cement its place in the top six and progress to the knock-out stage.

Both sides have managed to remain unbeaten in their last five matches, winning three games and drawing twice. Mohun Bagan’s recovery happened in the second phase under Habas, who returned to the side midway in January to end the sequence of losses it was experiencing under the other Spaniard Juan Ferrando.

The story has been somewhat similar for Jamshedpur, which has undergone a great transformation under Khalid Jamil, who joined the side in 2024 after the previous coach Scott Cooper parted ways.

“We respect our opponents and we are preparing well for the next match. The most important thing in this game will be to ensure that we do not concede goals from set-pieces,” Habas said.

Jamshepur beat the other Kolkata side East Bengal at home in the previous match and will be looking to continue the form this time around. It will be further motivated to ensure that its next opponent does not complete a league double over it.

The Mariners had edged past the Red Miners 3-2 in the first phase of the league.

The visitor – given the efficiency it has managed to operate with under the new management – can easily plot a sweet revenge in the City of Joy.

“We have motivated the players. We have very good players with us who are willing to work hard, which is a very good point for us,” Jamil said in the pre-match press conference.

Ashique Kuruniyan remains the only injury absentee for the Mariners while Sahal Abdul Samad can also be a doubtful starter. Jamshedpur FC is expected to have a fully fit squad available for selection.

