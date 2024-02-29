MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, February 29

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 29.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 13:52 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Karthi.S (Blue jersey-5) in action.
Karthi.S (Blue jersey-5) in action. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

Karthi.S (Blue jersey-5) in action. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

HOCKEY

Karthi to play in CHA super division league

The 59th Chennai Hockey Association super division league will be held at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium from March 1 to 24. India players, S. Karthi, S. Mareeswaran and most of the players who had played for the Tamil Nadu State in the recently concluded Senior Nationals in Chennai will be taking part.

Fourteen teams divided into two groups are participating in the league and the top two teams from each group will clash in the semifinals.

Speaking to newspersons here on Wednesday, V. Baskaran, CHA president, said the Association is keen to finish the league on time. “There will be no postponements this time as there aren’t any major tournaments clashing with the league. It will definitely be a better league than last time,” he said.

Mohammed Muneer, the tournament director, said CHA is planning to use the services of umpires from other districts of Tamil Nadu to ensure better quality.

The promoted teams are Tamil Nadu Postal and Adyar United.

The teams:

Pool A: ICF, SDAT, AG’s Office, Income Tax, FCI, Southern Railway, Tamil Nadu Postal.

Pool B: IOB, Indian Bank, Tamil Nadu Police, GST & Central Excise, Greater Chennai City Police, SBI, Adyar United.

-Keerthivasan K

GOLF

Randhawa starts with 69, lies 51st in New Zealand

Veteran Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa, who plans to divide his time between the Asian Tour and Legends European Tour, got off to a decent start at the New Zealand Open, carding a two-under 69 in the opening round here on Thursday.

The 50-year-old Indian, who is a former Asian Tour No. 1, was placed Tied-51st after the first round in an event that features a Pro-Am format.

Starting from the 10th tee, Randhawa went through the back-nine in a strong four-under 32 and was five-under with a birdie on the first hole.

Then came a crippling triple bogey on Par-4 fifth hole and his score dropped to two-under. He is the only Indian in the field this week.

Another veteran Scott Hend, who has 10 victories, shot a seven-under 64 to take a share of the first-round lead with countryman Matthew Griffin, who won this event in 2016.

Hend made a remarkable recovery from prostate cancer two years ago and last year won on the European Seniors Tour.

The event is being played at two courses, the Remarkables Course and the Coronet Course at Millbrook Resort, just outside Queenstown.

-PTI

Aditi makes even par start to occupy T-23rd place in Singapore

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, playing her second event on LPGA’s Asian Swing, opened with an action-packed even par round to be placed tied-23rd at the HSBC Women’s Championship golf tournament here.

Aditi, ranked 40th in the world, is lying inside top-25 in the 66-player field in the USD 1.8 million event, being played at the Tanjong Course on the Sentosa Island.

Aditi had five birdies and as many bogeys with eight pars. She found only half the greens in regulations and nine of the 14 fairways.

Last week Aditi was T-31 in Honda LPGA Thailand.

American Sarah Schmelzel, who made 20 cuts in 27 starts with two top-10s in 2023, led the field with 4-under 68, that had five birdies between the first and the eighth holes. Her lone bogey was on the Par-4 12th.

Swede Linn Grant was tied second with 69 alongside world No. 1 Lilia Vu and German Esther Henseleit.

The 29-time LPGA winner, Lydia Ko, looking for a win that will get her into the LPGA Hall of Fame automatically, had a rough start with a 4-over 76 with four bogeys and no birdies.

The Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier (73) was T-30.

Two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko shot 1-under 71 and is T-10.

This is the 16th edition of the HSBC Women’s World Championship, an event, which is often referred to as “Asia’s Major”.

-PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 29
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out; Bumrah back for India
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets
    Mayank
  4. Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa commits blunder, loses second round match
    PTI
  5. Packed schedule is ‘killing the product’, PFA chief warns
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 29
    Team Sportstar
  2. Recycled fish nets and geothermal power: inside the Paris Olympic village
    AFP
  3. Olympic champion Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit
    Reuters
  4. Paralympics: More than 160 countries to broadcast Paris 2024
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, February 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 29
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out; Bumrah back for India
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets
    Mayank
  4. Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa commits blunder, loses second round match
    PTI
  5. Packed schedule is ‘killing the product’, PFA chief warns
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment