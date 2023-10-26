MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Last Word: The loneliest sport

Alan Sillitoe’s short story  The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner wasn’t so much about loneliness in sport as about alienation in society, but the concept is applied to most sports.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 12:41 IST - 3 MINS READ

Suresh Menon
Suresh Menon
Making a point: India’s hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh wrote: “Being a goalkeeper is a lonely job. Not only are you completely alone during the match, your training sessions too are quite far removed from the rest of the team.”
Making a point: India’s hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh wrote: “Being a goalkeeper is a lonely job. Not only are you completely alone during the match, your training sessions too are quite far removed from the rest of the team.” | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar
infoIcon

Making a point: India’s hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh wrote: “Being a goalkeeper is a lonely job. Not only are you completely alone during the match, your training sessions too are quite far removed from the rest of the team.” | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

The sportsman as a lonely figure has almost been elevated (or reduced) to a cliche. Alan Sillitoe’s short story  The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner wasn’t so much about loneliness in sport as about alienation in society, but the concept is applied to most sports.

Boxing is widely recognised as the loneliest sport. The boxer is alone in the ring, and survival depends as much on instinct as on training and luck. Things could go so wrong as to cripple a boxer for life or even kill him. “Boxing is a lonely sport,” declared Mike Tyson, and found few to disagree.

ALSO READ
Last Word: Unusual words, unusual cricketers

Andre Agassi agreed in a roundabout way in his autobiography  Open: “Only boxers can understand the loneliness of tennis players,” he wrote, “and yet boxers have their corner men and managers… In tennis you’re on an island. Of all the games men and women play, tennis is the closest to solitary confinement....”

Tiger Woods thinks golf is the loneliest sport: “When you’re on, no one is going to slow you down. When you’re off, no one is going to pick you up, either. This is a lonely sport,” he said.

Where does that leave the athlete, the goalkeeper in any sport, and fencers and gymnasts? Individual sports can all be seen as being ‘lonely’. Team sports too, where you are often competing against a bunch of rivals as well as your own mates.

As a Polish footballer once said, “Being a goalkeeper is like being the guy in the military who makes the bombs. One mistake, and everyone gets blown up.”

ALSO READ
Last Word: Making sports safer

India’s hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh wrote: “Being a goalkeeper is a lonely job. Not only are you completely alone during the match, your training sessions too are quite far removed from the rest of the team.”

U.K.’s Performance psychologist Katie Mobed who has worked with elite sports people, calls tennis “the loneliest sport in the world”. The individual has too much time to think. As she explains, “They’re actually only playing tennis for about 15 per cent of the time that they’re on the court, which equates to about 10 minutes of the hour. The rest is changing ends, towelling down. In that thinking time, you are alone with your thoughts.

And so given that the natural preference of the brain is to be wired for negativity, and to worry about things that we can’t control, that makes it a hugely challenging feature.”

All of this makes sense. But how is it that cricket tends to have the highest number of suicides, as explained by David Frith in his book on the subject,  Silence of the Heart. The explanation, says Frith, is “elusive”.

Perhaps this insight from the late Peter Roebuck, cricketer and writer who took his own life might partly explain this: “It’s strange that cricket attracts so many insecure men. It is surely the worst game for an intense character, yet it continues to find many obtuse sensitivities among its players. Men of imagination, men of ideals risk its harsh exposures.”

More stories from this issue

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Last Word: The loneliest sport
    Suresh Menon
  2. England vs Sri Lanka live score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM; match preview, probable playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India sixth with 18 gold; China on top with 336 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praggnanandhaa held by Aryan Chopra, Gukesh draws with Mamedov
    PTI
  5. NBA: Luka Doncic and the Mavericks spoil Victor Wembanyama’s debut, beat the Spurs 126-119
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. Last Word: The loneliest sport
    Suresh Menon
  2. Top 10 moments from Asian Games 2023 - Part 2
    Uthra Ganesan,Jonathan Selvaraj,Y. B. Sarangi
  3. World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma’s India peaking at the right time, but don’t count out the rest
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Archery at Asian Games 2023 preview, squad, schedule - Indians aim to compound their form
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Asian Games 2023, athletics preview: A fine stage to brush away Budapest disappointment
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Last Word: The loneliest sport
    Suresh Menon
  2. England vs Sri Lanka live score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM; match preview, probable playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India sixth with 18 gold; China on top with 336 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praggnanandhaa held by Aryan Chopra, Gukesh draws with Mamedov
    PTI
  5. NBA: Luka Doncic and the Mavericks spoil Victor Wembanyama’s debut, beat the Spurs 126-119
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment