IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc becomes the fastest to 50 wickets in ODI World Cups

Mitchell Starc became the fastest bowler to pick 50 wickets in World Cups during Australia’s match against India in Chennai on Sunday.

Starc got the wicket of Ishan Kishan to get to the 50-wicket haul in 19 innings. The previous record belonged to Lasith Malinga who completed the tally in 25 innings.

The Australian is just the fifth bowler after Malinga, Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram and Muttiah Muralitharan to get to 50 wickets.

Starc is also fifth in the overall list of highest wicket-takers in the ODI World Cup. He had started the World Cup with 49 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 14.81.