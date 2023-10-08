MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc becomes the fastest to 50 wickets in ODI World Cups

Starc got the wicket of Ishan Kishan in his first over to get to the 50-wicket haul in 19 innings.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 18:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Mitchell Starc appeals for the wicket of India’s captain Rohit Sharma during ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia.
Australia’s Mitchell Starc appeals for the wicket of India’s captain Rohit Sharma during ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Mitchell Starc appeals for the wicket of India’s captain Rohit Sharma during ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

Mitchell Starc became the fastest bowler to pick 50 wickets in World Cups during Australia’s match against India in Chennai on Sunday.

Starc got the wicket of Ishan Kishan to get to the 50-wicket haul in 19 innings. The previous record belonged to Lasith Malinga who completed the tally in 25 innings.

FOLLOW | India vs Australia LIVE score and updates, ODI World Cup 2023

The Australian is just the fifth bowler after Malinga, Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram and Muttiah Muralitharan to get to 50 wickets.

Starc is also fifth in the overall list of highest wicket-takers in the ODI World Cup. He had started the World Cup with 49 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 14.81.

