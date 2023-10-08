MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC Cricket World Cup: Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up

South Africa will challenge any bowling attack, but whether it has the armoury with the ball to match that will decide its fate in this tournament.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 15:06 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
South Africa’s Quinton De Kock, right, and Rassi Van Der Dussen during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
South Africa’s Quinton De Kock, right, and Rassi Van Der Dussen during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri/ AP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Quinton De Kock, right, and Rassi Van Der Dussen during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri/ AP

South Africa’s record-breaking win over Sri Lanka in its Cricket World Cup opener on Saturday was a show of strength from its sizzling top six, but if it is to end its tournament curse in the 50-over format, its bowling unit needs to fire.

South Africa amassed 428 for five, the highest score by any team at a World Cup, while it was only the fourth time in One-Day International history that three players made a century in the same innings.

ALSO READ: Markram relishes satisfying ton as South Africa picks Sri Lanka apart

Aiden Markram’s 49-ball hundred was the fastest at a World Cup as it put Sri Lanka to the sword on a placid wicket in Delhi.

It was not a batting performance out of nowhere – it scored 416 in an ODI against Australia last month and also posted scores of 338 and 316 in that series, which it won 3-2.

In Markram, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller it has four of the most destructive hitters in the game, to go with the more measured approach of Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen in the top six.

“We have learned to play with positive thinking,” Markram said. “We’re known to start pretty slowly, be it in a series or world events.”

“But I think there’s a lot of passion in this team to give our absolute all at this World Cup and see how far it can get us. It’s nice for us to be able to go through the gears as a unit.”

South Africa will challenge any bowling attack, but whether it has the armoury with the ball to match that will decide its fate in this tournament.

South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee celebrates with Aiden Markram after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage.
South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee celebrates with Aiden Markram after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage. | Photo Credit: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/ REUTERS
lightbox-info

South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee celebrates with Aiden Markram after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage. | Photo Credit: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/ REUTERS

At one stage Sri Lanka was on course to overhaul its total, before South Africa won by 102 runs.

It has a champion fast bowler in Kagiso Rabada and a wily spinner in Keshav Maharaj, but after that, it is the inconsistent Lungi Ngidi and the rawness of young seamers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee.

Jansen took two wickets against Sri Lanka, but also went for 92 in his 10 overs.

“We asked for a clinical performance with ball and didn’t get that, but individual performances were good,” Bavuma said.

“We probably didn’t adjust early enough (to the conditions). Kesh (Maharaj) took the pace off and was very good, maybe we need to add spin options.”

South Africa also has wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in its squad. It plays Australia in its second game on Thursday.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

South Africa /

Aiden Markram /

Quinton de Kock /

Rassie van der Dussen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 updates: AUS 66/1 (14) Warner, Smith frustrate IND after Marsh falls early
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Cricket World Cup: Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma becomes oldest captain to lead India in ODI World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC Cricket World Cup: Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up
    Reuters
  2. Rohit Sharma becomes oldest captain to lead India in ODI World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwin named in India playing XI for IND vs AUS, set to play in first ODI World Cup match since 2015 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most runs in ODI World Cup: Full list of leading run-getters in WCs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 updates: AUS 66/1 (14) Warner, Smith frustrate IND after Marsh falls early
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Cricket World Cup: Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma becomes oldest captain to lead India in ODI World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment